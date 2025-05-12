Alaska Airlines launches new era of widebody international flying in Seattle with daily nonstop service to Tokyo Narita operated by Hawaiian Airlines 

Alaska Airlines is celebrating a new global connection between the Pacific Northwest and Japan with flights between our hometown hub in Seattle and Tokyo Narita, operated by Hawaiian Airlines’ long-haul aircraft. The new service marks the start of daily nonstops between the two dynamic cities and the beginning of a new era of widebody international flying for Alaska.

With the combination of Alaska and Hawaiian, we’re transforming Seattle into the West Coast’s new premier global gateway. Our hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is already the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America. Seattle is the closest connection point between the continental U.S. and Tokyo – 7% closer than San Francisco and 13% closer than Los Angeles.