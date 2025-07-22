Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan named ‘Best Airline Rewards Program’ for 11th consecutive year
Summary
Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan was once again ranked No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Airline Rewards Programs list.
The 2025–2026 award marks Mileage Plan’s 11th consecutive year earning the top spot.
Raise your Straightaway cocktail — Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan has been named the “Best Airline Rewards Program” by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th year in a row. Cheers to our members for making it possible!
Our industry-leading loyalty program, designed for all travelers from seasoned globetrotters to occasional jetsetters, earned top marks for its low mileage requirements, distance-based earning structure and broad partner network — including recent additions through our combination with Hawaiian Airlines.
“With industry-leading milestone rewards and access to over 30 global airline partners, Mileage Plan members enjoy one of the most flexible loyalty programs out there. We’re proud to serve our guests with the simplicity, value and choice that set us apart in a competitive loyalty landscape.”
Later this summer, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are reimagining Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles. Our new combined loyalty program will continue to deliver the most generous and exciting benefits in the industry. More information will be available soon. Stay tuned!
