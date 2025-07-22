Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan named ‘Best Airline Rewards Program’ for 11th consecutive year

Raise your Straightaway cocktail — Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan has been named the “Best Airline Rewards Program” by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th year in a row. Cheers to our members for making it possible!

Our industry-leading loyalty program, designed for all travelers from seasoned globetrotters to occasional jetsetters, earned top marks for its low mileage requirements, distance-based earning structure and broad partner network — including recent additions through our combination with Hawaiian Airlines.