Enhanced benefit: $99 Companion Fare now boarding on Hawaiian Airlines’ North America flights

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders can now use their Companion Fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, including Hawaiʻi.
The enhanced benefit is another addition to our upcoming new, combined single loyalty program for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines.
You asked, we listened!
A benefit Alaska Airlines cardholders have been asking for is now available. Starting today, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business1 cardholders can use their Companion Fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, including the state of Hawaiʻi.
Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ is a cardholder benefit we introduced in the 1990s, which allows current cardholders to book a companion flight from just $122 ($99 base fare plus taxes and fees from $23) when purchased with their Alaska Visa Signature® or Alaska Visa® Business card. With the ability to use the Companion Fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, there’s no better time than now to explore our expanded combined network with your favorite travel partner.
The companion fare is available annually at the cardholder’s card anniversary after a spend requirement, if applicable, and is valid on flights booked on alaskaair.com2 . For more information on the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card benefits, terms and conditions, visit this page.
This offering is just another step in our upcoming new, combined single loyalty program for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, which will continue to deliver the most generous benefits in the industry.
Here’s a recap of additions we’ve made to our loyalty program in the last year:
1 These credit card programs are issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.
2 Valid on Alaska Airlines and flights operated on behalf of Alaska Airlines by Horizon Air and SkyWest, and Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America. Not valid on codeshare flights.
