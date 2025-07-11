Enhanced benefit: $99 Companion Fare now boarding on Hawaiian Airlines’ North America flights

You asked, we listened!

A benefit Alaska Airlines cardholders have been asking for is now available. Starting today, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business1 cardholders can use their Companion Fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, including the state of Hawaiʻi.

Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ is a cardholder benefit we introduced in the 1990s, which allows current cardholders to book a companion flight from just $122 ($99 base fare plus taxes and fees from $23) when purchased with their Alaska Visa Signature® or Alaska Visa® Business card. With the ability to use the Companion Fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, there’s no better time than now to explore our expanded combined network with your favorite travel partner.