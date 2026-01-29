Atmos™ Rewards earns The Points Guy’s top honors for innovation and credit card excellence
Share
Atmos™ Rewards has soared to the top in two major categories in the 2026 Points Guy Awards. The combined loyalty program of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines has been recognized as Best Innovation in Airline Loyalty while the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card, issued in partnership with Bank of America, was crowned Best New Personal Credit Card.
Now in its eighth year, the 2026 Points Guy Awards honor the best in travel, credit cards and loyalty, from top-tier reward credit cards and exclusive lounges to premier loyalty programs, airlines, hotels and cruise lines. Learn more about the 2026 The Points Guy awards at www.thepointsguy.com/awards.
The outsized value and industry-leading benefits of Atmos Rewards have set a new bar for premium travel. Combining Alaska and Hawaiian gave us a rare opportunity to reimagine what’s possible in airline loyalty. These awards from The Points Guy validate that approach — a program delivering unprecedented flexibility, value and benefits that align with how people actually travel today.”
Atmos Rewards has continuously earned top ranks since its debut in August 2025 and has been celebrated for offering new and exciting ways to earn and redeem valuable points with more choice, rewards and global access than ever before. Earlier this year, the program was named NerdWallet’s 2026 Best Airline Rewards Program and Best Airline Rewards Program in U.S. News and World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Travel Rewards.
A powerful companion for the Atmos Rewards member, the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card has stood as the most rewarding card in our lineup. The popular card delivers an exceptional suite of premium benefits, including the new Global Companion Award, triple points on eligible dining and foreign purchases, access to Alaska Lounges and a range of additional elite perks.
We’re so pleased that the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite credit card — our co-branded product with Alaska Airlines — has been honored as The Points Guy’s Best New Personal Credit Card. Our collaboration with our Alaska partners centered on giving travelers elevated, premium benefits while helping them maximize the value of every trip.”
The Summit card, in addition to the expanded portfolio of Atmos Rewards credit cards, including the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® card, was designed to deliver convenience, value and access to elevated travel experiences.
Earlier this year, Alaska and Hawaiian introduced expanded status earning and exclusive perks for Atmos Rewards members, rewarding travelers not just for flying but for everyday living, whether booking a hotel, renting a car, dining out or shopping for clothes and groceries. Throughout 2026, members can also look forward to additional benefits and phased rollouts, including more flexibility in how they earn points and qualify for status, along with the introduction of Atmos Communities — dedicated spaces where members can connect and access offers and perks tailored to what matters most to them.
The Atmos Rewards credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.