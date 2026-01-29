Atmos™ Rewards earns The Points Guy’s top honors for innovation and credit card excellence

Atmos™ Rewards has soared to the top in two major categories in the 2026 Points Guy Awards. The combined loyalty program of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines has been recognized as Best Innovation in Airline Loyalty while the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card, issued in partnership with Bank of America, was crowned Best New Personal Credit Card.

Now in its eighth year, the 2026 Points Guy Awards honor the best in travel, credit cards and loyalty, from top-tier reward credit cards and exclusive lounges to premier loyalty programs, airlines, hotels and cruise lines. Learn more about the 2026 The Points Guy awards at www.thepointsguy.com/awards.