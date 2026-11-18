The refreshed card keeps a free first checked bag and preferred boarding on Alaska and Hawaiian flights for cardholders and up to six guests on the same reservation when the trip is paid with the card, a 20% rebate on eligible inflight purchases, a 10% rewards bonus for cardholders that hold an eligible Bank of America small business account, and no foreign transaction fees.

Beginning Nov. 18, customers who apply for a new Atmos Rewards Business card will apply for the refreshed card. Applications submitted before Nov. 18 will continue under the prior card offering, including applications that are still pending after the launch date. Current cardholders will keep their existing benefits and will not be moved automatically.

Already have an Atmos™ Rewards Visa® Business card opened before Nov. 18, 2026? Call 1-800-892-3219 to explore new benefit options.

Card is subject to credit approval. For information about rates, fees, other costs and benefits associated with the use of this credit card, please see the disclosures accompanying the credit card application. This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A.