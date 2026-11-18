Alaska Air Group refreshes Atmos™ Rewards Visa® Business Card with Bank of America, offering higher earn rates and new travel benefits
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Summary
Updated Atmos Rewards Business card available now to new applicants
New benefits include four Alaska Lounge passes per year, a Global Entry / TSA PreCheck® statement credit every four years, free points sharing, and up to two 50%-off flight discounts annually after qualifying purchases
10x points when companies use the card to book flights through Atmos for Business, Alaska Air Group’s business travel platform, and 20x or more when combined with Price Paid choice earn and Atmos Platinum or Titanium status
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) today announced the refreshed Atmos™ Rewards Visa® Business Card. Available to new applicants today, the updated card earns a minimum of 10x redeemable points when companies book flights through Atmos for Business, provides business owners enhanced earning opportunities and new travel benefits, and extends select benefits to employee cardholders.
Atmos for Business gives companies one place to manage travel, and this card makes every booking on the platform count for more. Companies that choose Alaska and Hawaiian for their travel should get more for it. That’s the idea behind this update.”
Small business owners want solutions that make managing expenses simpler while delivering meaningful value for their companies and employees. Our longstanding partnership with Alaska Airlines has enabled us to design a card that rewards both business spending and travel, with enhanced benefits that can help companies go further as they grow.”
More rewards for every business trip
Designed for growing businesses and the teams behind them, the refreshed Atmos Rewards Business card is built to make every business purchase work harder.
Earn more on every business trip and with every purchase
Redeemable points add up on every purchase, with the biggest rewards on Alaska and Hawaiian flights:
- 10x points on qualifying Alaska and Hawaiian flights booked through Atmos for Business. By selecting Price Paid earn and achieving Atmos Platinum or Titanium status, this can reach 20+ points per $1 spent on flights booked through Atmos for Business.
- 3x points on other eligible purchases made directly with Alaska or Hawaiian
- 2x points on eligible dining purchases
- 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Primary cardholders can share redeemable points with up to 10 Atmos Rewards members at no extra cost via their points sharing network.
Earn more as your business grows
Cardholders that spend $100,000 or more on card purchases annually earn 10,000 status points and a global discount code for 50% off the base fare on eligible Saver Fare or Main Cabin tickets. They earn both again when they spend $200,000 or more on purchases annually. That adds up to 20,000 status points and two discounts each card anniversary year. Status points count toward Elite status and are not redeemable for travel.
A faster path to status
The primary cardholder earns one status point for every $3 spent on eligible purchases, with no annual cap.
Relax before you fly
The primary cardholder receives four Alaska Lounge passes each calendar year, one per quarter. The card also includes up to $120 in statement credits for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fees every four years.
One fee for the whole team
A flat $195 annual fee covers the company, with no charge for additional employee cards. Previously, the fee was $70 per company plus $25 per employee card.
Travel with confidence
The primary cardholder gets fees waived on same-day confirmed flight changes and a $50 Instant Travel Delay Credit voucher, good for a meal or drink at the airport, when a flight is canceled or delayed for two hours or more on the day of travel.
Benefits that carry over
The refreshed card keeps a free first checked bag and preferred boarding on Alaska and Hawaiian flights for cardholders and up to six guests on the same reservation when the trip is paid with the card, a 20% rebate on eligible inflight purchases, a 10% rewards bonus for cardholders that hold an eligible Bank of America small business account, and no foreign transaction fees.
Beginning Nov. 18, customers who apply for a new Atmos Rewards Business card will apply for the refreshed card. Applications submitted before Nov. 18 will continue under the prior card offering, including applications that are still pending after the launch date. Current cardholders will keep their existing benefits and will not be moved automatically.
Already have an Atmos™ Rewards Visa® Business card opened before Nov. 18, 2026? Call 1-800-892-3219 to explore new benefit options.
Card is subject to credit approval. For information about rates, fees, other costs and benefits associated with the use of this credit card, please see the disclosures accompanying the credit card application. This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A.
Frequently asked questions
When will the updated Atmos Rewards Business card launch?
The updated card launches Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. From that date, all new applications will be for the updated card, and the prior version will no longer be offered to new applicants.
Will current Business cardholders automatically receive the updated benefits?
No. If you already have the card, you’ll keep your current benefits. Already have an Atmos™ Rewards Visa® Business card opened before November 18, 2026? Call 1.800.892.3219 to explore new benefit options.
What happened to the $99 Companion Fare on the Business card?
The updated card no longer includes the annual $99 Companion Fare. It is replaced by a flight discount code valid for 50% off the base fare on Saver Fare and Main Cabin Fare purchases, and 10,000 status points when the account reaches $100,000 and $200,000 in annual spend. The discount is subject to applicable taxes, carrier-imposed fees, surcharges and other restrictions.
How are the Business card benefits changing with the update?
The updated card adds 10x redeemable points through Atmos for Business, 2x redeemable points on dining and four lounge passes a year, replacing the 2x redeemable points on gas, EV charging, cable, streaming and local transit and the $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ membership.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”