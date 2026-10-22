Atmos™ Rewards 101: A member’s guide to finding the right Community
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Summary
Atmos Rewards members can choose from six Communities, including Huakaʻi by Hawaiian, Club 49, Global Locals, Culinary Journeys, Families on the Go and Active Escapes.
A new Atmos Communities quiz and member guide help members discover the Community that best aligns with their travel style, interests and benefits preferences.
Atmos™ Rewards is built for all types of travelers, because not everyone travels the same way or values the same things. Atmos Communities brings that philosophy to life by giving members a more personalized loyalty experience, with relevant offers, inspiration and benefits shaped around how they travel, where they live and what they love to do.
Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach to loyalty, Atmos Rewards gives members more ways to engage with the program based on how they travel and what matters to them. Members can join one of six Atmos Communities for free and unlock relevant perks, including flight deals, bonus points, free bags and exclusive experiences tailored to their lifestyles and travel interests.
Not sure which Atmos Community is the right fit? Take the quiz below, then use the member’s guide to compare benefits and find the best match.
Quiz: Which Atmos Community is the best fit?
A starter’s guide to Atmos Communities
Active Escapes
About Active Escapes
Active Escapes is an Atmos Rewards Community that rewards members for traveling to places filled with natural wonder.
Active Escapes benefits
- Quarterly flight deals
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos Rewards’ travel and lifestyle partners
- Bonus points challenge: Earn up to 10,000 bonus points and status points when members visit 10 gateway cities to America’s most legendary National Parks. View the list of destinations.
Who can join Active Escapes
Any Atmos Rewards member
More information
Club 49
About Club 49
Club 49 is an Atmos Rewards Community and free travel benefits program for Alaska residents.
Club 49 benefits
- Two free checked bags when traveling to or from Alaska on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines, and three bags free when flying entirely within the state on Alaska Airlines (Applies to Club 49 members and all passengers on the same reservation)
- Annual flight discounts for travel to, from or within Alaska
- Exclusive cargo shipping discounts
- Weekly flight deals
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos Rewards’ travel and lifestyle partners
- Bonus points challenge: Earn up to 10,000 bonus points and status points when members fly to 10 handpicked sunny destinations. View the list of destinations.
Who can join Club 49
Atmos Rewards members with a mailing address in Alaska.
More information:
Culinary Journeys
About Culinary Journeys
Culinary Journeys is an Atmos Rewards Community that rewards food lovers for chasing flavors around the world.
Culinary Journeys benefits
- Quarterly flight deals
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos Rewards’ travel and lifestyle partners
- Bonus points challenge: Earn up to 10,000 bonus points and status points when members fly to 10 acclaimed dining destinations. View the list of destinations.
Who can join Culinary Journeys
Any Atmos Rewards member
More information
Families on the Go
About Families on the Go
Families on the Go is an Atmos Rewards Community that rewards members with points that add up faster on family adventures and perks for bringing the kids along.
Families on the Go benefits
- 20% points back on kids’ award flights: Redeem points for award flights on Alaska, Hawaiian and our airline partners and get 20% of points back for children 12 and under once the trip is completed
- Quarterly flight deals
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos Rewards’ travel and lifestyle partners
- Bonus points challenge: Earn up to 10,000 bonus points and status points when members fly to 10 family-friendly destinations — cities packed with zoos, aquariums, and attractions. View the list of destinations.
Who can join Familes on the Go
Any Atmos Rewards member
More information
Global Locals
About Global Locals
Global Locals is an Atmos Rewards Community that helps members make the most of international adventures and earn status faster.
Global Locals benefits
- A 10% status point multiplier on flights that begin and/or end outside the United States (when crediting points to Atmos Rewards) (Award flights are eligible)
- Quarterly flight deals
- Ability to earn one status point for every 25 points transferred into Atmos Rewards from eligible loyalty partners
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos Rewards’ travel and lifestyle partners
- Bonus points challenge: Earn up to 10,000 bonus points and status points when members fly to the cities that oneworld® international carriers call home. View the list of destinations.
Who can join Global Locals
Any Atmos Rewards member
More information
Huakaʻi by Hawaiian
About Huakaʻi by Hawaiian
Huakaʻi by Hawaiian is an Atmos Rewards Community and free travel benefits program for Hawaiʻi residents.
Huakaʻi by Hawaiian benefits
- Earn 50% more points and status points on flights between the Hawaiian Islands starting Jan. 1, 2027
- Two free checked bags on Neighbor Island flights, including sports equipment like surfboards and golf bags
- Quarterly Neighbor Island discount codes
- Redeem Foodland Maikaʻi Points for 3x Atmos Rewards points
- Ability to use upgrade certificates to join the upgrade waitlist on Hawaiian Airlines branded flights between Hawaiʻi and the U.S. continent, Asia and Oceania – with priority waitlist placement
- Monthly flight deals
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos Rewards’ travel and lifestyle partners
- Bonus points challenge: Earn up to 10,000 bonus points and status points when members fly to 10 destinations in and beyond Hawaiʻi. View the list of destinations.
Who can join Huakaʻi by Hawaiian
Atmos Rewards members with a mailing address in Hawaiʻi.
More information
Frequently asked questions
What are Atmos Communities?
Atmos Communities are one way Atmos Rewards makes loyalty more personal, giving members benefits, offers and experiences based on how they travel, where they live and what they enjoy. Members can choose the Community that best matches their interests and travel style.
How do Atmos Communities work?
- Select a Community when signing up for Atmos Rewards. Already a member? Sign in and select “Join a Community.”
- Get email updates about Community deals and benefits. Members can change marketing communication preferences anytime from the account page.
- Members can change Communities once per calendar year. Until then, members stay in the one they’ve chosen.
How many Communities can members join?
One at a time.
Can members change their Community?
Yes, once per calendar year. If a member hasn’t made a Community selection this year, they can switch anytime. If a Community has already been selected, the ability to change Communities opens in the new calendar year.