Atmos™ Rewards 101: A member’s guide to finding the right Community

Atmos™ Rewards is built for all types of travelers, because not everyone travels the same way or values the same things. Atmos Communities brings that philosophy to life by giving members a more personalized loyalty experience, with relevant offers, inspiration and benefits shaped around how they travel, where they live and what they love to do.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach to loyalty, Atmos Rewards gives members more ways to engage with the program based on how they travel and what matters to them. Members can join one of six Atmos Communities for free and unlock relevant perks, including flight deals, bonus points, free bags and exclusive experiences tailored to their lifestyles and travel interests.