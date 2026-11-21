Saturday, Nov. 21 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

We are concerned by this morning’s law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306. We recognize how distressing this incident has been for employees and guests.

Alaska Airlines is required to comply with applicable laws and regulations when interacting with law enforcement officials. We do not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement activity, and we remain committed to protecting the privacy and safety of our guests and employees wherever possible.

In this instance, Alaska Airlines was not provided advance notice of the enforcement action, and we are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred, including whether the proper protocols were followed.

We will work with the Port of Seattle and government authorities to ensure the collaborative standards and practices that have kept our air system safe and secure for decades are respected moving forward.