Alaska Airlines selects Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, to launch new era of connectivity
Summary
Alaska is poised to offer the best inflight connectivity service from Seattle, delivering ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi on more departures from the carrier’s largest hub than any other carrier.
Building on Hawaiian Airlines’ lead as an early innovator of fast, free Wi-Fi, Alaska will start offering Starlink in 2026 and bring the technology to its entire fleet by 2027.
Starlink’s unrivaled gate-to-gate speed and responsiveness across multiple devices allows guests to stream, scroll, game and stay connected just like they would on the ground, no matter where they fly.
Alaska Airlines is set to launch a transformational upgrade to the inflight experience: the fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi in the sky on every flight, everywhere we fly. Starting in 2026, Alaska guests will enjoy Starlink Wi-Fi with ultra-fast speeds and dramatically lower latency – unlocking seamless access to live gaming, real-time messaging and high-quality streaming across multiple devices, far beyond what most carriers can deliver.
This isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a reinvention.
Alaska is set to bring fast, responsive and reliable Wi-Fi to its fleet starting in 2026, with all aircraft – regional, narrowbody and widebody – connected by 2027, alongside our Hawaiian Airlines Starlink-equipped aircraft.
Alaska will provide the most flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport offering unrivaled end-to-end Starlink Wi-Fi and become the first U.S. airline to operate Starlink-equipped long-haul flights from the city. Following Hawaiian Airlines’ groundbreaking launch last year as the first major airline to offer Starlink, Alaska and Hawaiian are redefining the future of inflight connectivity.
“With Starlink already live on Hawaiian Airlines and installations starting this winter across Alaska’s fleet, we’re proud that we’ll offer the fastest, most reliable inflight internet in the skies – with gate-to-gate connectivity on nearly every aircraft across both airlines.”
You’ll enjoy the same fast, uninterrupted connectivity you rely on at home – stream, game, message and collaborate in real time. Plus, it’s free to our most loyal guests, thanks to an exclusive partnership we just announced today.
This innovative enhancement is part of Alaska’s multi-layer vision to deliver a truly elevated travel experience for every guest at every fare. From unifying loyalty into a single, seamless industry-leading program, to launching a premium credit card with unmatched travel perks, and now, bringing home-quality internet to the skies globally, even on full flights and in remote areas.
We’re thrilled to provide reliable high-speed internet on Alaska Airlines’ flights. From gate to gate, Alaska’s passengers will now experience the world’s best inflight connectivity.”
Alaska’s Starlink Wi-Fi: Fast, free, everywhere we fly
Real-time, ultra-fast speeds
Starlink’s low-latency, high-bandwidth performance is built for real-time applications like workplace messaging platforms, collaborative documents, video streaming, gaming and multi-device use. It offers an inflight internet experience that’s faster and more capable than what most travelers are used to. With latency less than 99 ms and speeds up to 500 Mbps, guests can expect an experience that’s at least 7x faster than the geostationary satellite-based Wi-Fi systems that most airlines use today.
Global coverage
With more than 8,000 satellites in orbit, Starlink provides uninterrupted connectivity for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ guests, keeping them connected from the moment they step onboard their aircraft and throughout their travels, even in remote areas. In 2026, Alaska will be the first U.S. airline operating long-haul flights from Seattle offering consistent, uninterrupted Wi-Fi service – a key pain point for many international travelers today who lose coverage or experience decreased speeds as their flights take northerly routes to Asia and Europe.
Leader in innovation
As the only airline with a hub in Seattle to offer Starlink Wi-Fi, Alaska continues to lead the industry in innovation. In addition to bringing the fastest inflight internet to the skies starting in 2026 with completion by 2027, Alaska has recently introduced the TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID Program, offers an industry-first food and beverage pre-order system through its mobile app, and a self-serve check-in experience that starts before guests even reach the airport.
Sustainability in the skies
Starlink’s electronically steered antennas feature no moving parts and have a much smaller footprint atop our aircraft than competing systems – reducing both weight and drag that impact fuel economy. This new technology, featuring the lightest equipment in the industry, will help us further reduce carbon emissions by conserving over 800,000 gallons of fuel per year, advancing our position as the most fuel-efficient premium U.S. carrier.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavik, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
About Starlink
Starlink is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.