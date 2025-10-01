HawaiianMiles is now Atmos™ Rewards with more ways to earn, more destinations to explore and more perks to enjoy
Summary
As we continue to honor the legacy of HawaiianMiles through meaningful partnerships and local travel perks, we’re excited to welcome you into a more expansive, rewarding future.
Coming later in 2026, we’re excited to introduce a 50% bonus on points and status points for Neighbor Island travel for all Huaka‘i by Hawaiian members.
With Atmos Rewards, members can now earn up to five times more points for Neighbor Island travel than they could with HawaiianMiles.
Starting today, HawaiianMiles is officially part of Atmos™ Rewards, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ newly enhanced loyalty program. The recently named No. 1 airline rewards program by U.S. News & World Report (2025–2026) is designed to give all members more ways to earn, more destinations to explore and more perks to enjoy.
This marks a significant milestone in our loyalty journey — one shaped by the voices of our guests and HawaiianMiles members. The Atmos Rewards and Huaka‘i by Hawaiian programs were thoughtfully designed to reflect how our guests travel and what they value most, while introducing exclusive benefits tailored for kamaʻāina. As we continue to honor the legacy of HawaiianMiles through meaningful partnerships and local travel perks, we’re excited to welcome you into a more expansive, rewarding future.
Atmos Rewards recognizes the uniqueness of travel for Hawai‘i residents and is making Neighbor Island travel more rewarding than ever — with members now earning up to five times more points on flights between the Islands. Plus, Neighbor Island award redemptions now start at just 4,500 points one-way — making it easier than ever to visit family, attend events or explore the Islands.
Members will continue to enjoy partnerships with beloved local brands like Foodland, Local Motion Hawaii, and Big City Diner, earning points while supporting local businesses.
All existing Huaka‘i by Hawaiian benefits — including one free checked bag on Neighbor Island flights and monthly travel deals — carry over to Atmos Rewards. And coming in 2026, we’re excited to introduce a 50% bonus on points and status points for Neighbor Island travel for all Huaka‘i by Hawaiian members. It’s a new era of loyalty — rooted in Hawai‘i, and ready to take you further.
We recognize the deep connection many residents have with HawaiianMiles. It’s more than a loyalty program — it’s been a trusted travel companion for generations. As we transition HawaiianMiles into Atmos Rewards, we do so with gratitude and respect, knowing that Atmos Rewards and Huaka‘i by Hawaiian will carry forward its spirit while unlocking a world of new possibilities. Whether you’re island-hopping or heading to Asia, Europe or beyond, Atmos Rewards is your gateway to more — more destinations and more benefits, all while delivering the same authentic Hawaiian hospitality our guests have come to love for the past 95 years.”
Starting today, Oct. 1:
- Your miles are coming with you but are now called points — and they retain their full value (one mile = one point).
- Your status is coming too, with new tiers like Atmos Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium. And now you can earn status points through partner airlines, non-air partners and award travel.
- Access 1,000+ destinations through Alaska, Hawaiian and 30-plus global airline partners, including oneworld® member airlines.
- With Atmos Rewards, members can now earn up to five times more points for Neighbor Island travel than they could with HawaiianMiles with a minimum of 500 miles earned per flight — and members earn status points faster, too, from hundreds of dining, shopping and travel partners like Lyft and Avis to millions of hotels and vacation rentals worldwide.
- Neighbor Island award redemptions now start at just 4,500 points one-way — a 25% reduction from the previously published Main Cabin price.
- Continue earning with your favorite local partners – Foodland and Local Motion Hawaii are now part of Atmos Rewards, as well as local dining partners including MW, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Big City Diner and more.
- Complimentary upgrades for status holders are available across a wider network, including Alaska, American and Hawaiian Airlines.
- Milestone perks start at just 10,000 status points, with benefits like complimentary status for a trip, bonus points and car rental upgrades.
- Continue to use your Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® to earn Atmos Rewards points (and now status points) on everyday purchases and receive two free checked bags when using your card to book on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines operated flights.
- Donate points to your favorite Hawai‘i charities. Our 14 partner organizations, which represent culture, education, environment, and health and human services, are now part of Atmos Giving.
- Atmos Rewards status holders receive free checked bags. This baggage allowance now applies to all guests in the same reservation as the status holder and does not stack with the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard® bag benefit.
- Access to Premier Club is granted to Huaka‘i by Hawaiian members who also hold Atmos Rewards status or First Class or Business Class tickets on Alaska or Hawaiian Airlines.
- HawaiianMiles members who linked their HawaiianMiles and Mileage Plan (now Atmos Rewards) accounts prior to Sept. 25 will retain their Atmos Rewards number. Members who were unable to link their accounts prior to Sept. 25 may do so from their Atmos Rewards account beginning Oct. 1. Here are the steps to link your accounts. Those who only had a HawaiianMiles account will receive a new Atmos Rewards account number.
What’s coming later in 2026
Choice-based earning
For the first time in any global airline loyalty program, members will be able to choose how they earn points and status points:
- Distance traveled: Earn based on how far you go with one point for every mile flown. For thrifty travelers who take cross-country or international trips, this might be the best choice.
- Price paid: Earn five points for every $1 spent when purchasing a flight. This includes airfare and upgrades purchased in premium cabins. For travelers flying in our premium cabins, including our lie-flat suites, this might be the best choice.
- Segments flown: Earn a flat 500 points for each flight segment flown. For flyers who take numerous short-distance flights, such as those between Neighbor Islands in Hawai‘i or within California, this option guarantees a set number of points on every trip. This flexibility allows you to tailor your rewards to your travel style.
Enhanced Huaka‘i benefits
Huaka‘i by Hawaiian is getting even better:
- Timed with choice-based earning, launching later in 2026, members will also receive a 50% bonus on points and status points for Neighbor Island flights.
- Continued perks like one free checked bag and quarterly fare discounts (currently available).
Upgrades with Points
A new way to redeem points for upgrades is coming. Stay tuned.
Earn status faster
No cap on status points earned when using the Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard.
As we turn the page from HawaiianMiles to Atmos Rewards, we’re embracing a future shaped by flexibility, recognition, and connecting to our island communities. Whether you’re traveling near or far, Atmos Rewards and Huaka‘i by Hawaiian are designed to elevate your experience, honor your loyalty, and support the journeys that matter most. Mahalo for being part of this evolution — we’re excited to continue our loyalty journey together.
