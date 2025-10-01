HawaiianMiles is now Atmos™ Rewards with more ways to earn, more destinations to explore and more perks to enjoy 

Atmos Rewards recognizes the uniqueness of travel for Hawai‘i residents and is making Neighbor Island travel more rewarding than ever — with members now earning up to five times more points on flights between the Islands. Plus, Neighbor Island award redemptions now start at just 4,500 points one-way — making it easier than ever to visit family, attend events or explore the Islands.

Members will continue to enjoy partnerships with beloved local brands like Foodland, Local Motion Hawaii, and Big City Diner, earning points while supporting local businesses.

All existing Huaka‘i by Hawaiian benefits — including one free checked bag on Neighbor Island flights and monthly travel deals — carry over to Atmos Rewards. And coming in 2026, we’re excited to introduce a 50% bonus on points and status points for Neighbor Island travel for all Huaka‘i by Hawaiian members. It’s a new era of loyalty — rooted in Hawai‘i, and ready to take you further.

