Earn while you shred: Atmos™ Rewards members unlock bonus points with The Mountain Collective pass

*Limited-time offer terms and conditions: All Atmos Rewards members who purchase a new Mountain Collective pass for the 2025-2026 season between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12 will receive 5,000 points. Members must make a qualifying purchase via the URL provided in this email. Offer not valid for customers with an existing Mountain Collective pass for the 2025-2026 season. Points will post to the member’s Atmos Rewards account by early 2026, provided the Mountain Collective pass has not been refunded. Atmos Rewards members with status (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium) will receive an additional 5,000 points (10,000 points total). To earn the additional 5,000 points, members must hold status as of the time of purchase. Points do not count toward status qualification. All Atmos Rewards terms and conditions apply. All Mountain Collective terms and conditions apply.

** Please log in to your account to view your Reward Rules for more information about the rewards associated with your Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® account.

The Atmos Rewards credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® is issued by Barclays Bank Delaware, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard, World Mastercard, World Elite Mastercard® World Elite Mastercard for Business, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.