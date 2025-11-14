Earn while you shred: Atmos™ Rewards members unlock bonus points with The Mountain Collective pass
Group of friends skiing in the Chic Chocs in Quebec Canada
Snow season is upon us, and legendary slopes around the world are readying for their time to shine. To get our guests up and riding this winter season, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are partnering with The Mountain Collective to offer an exclusive bonus to Atmos™ Rewards members.
The Mountain Collective is an international alliance of 27 premier ski destinations providing a season pass that includes two days of skiing at participating resorts and the option to purchase additional days at 50% off the window price (with no blackout dates). Atmos Rewards members who purchase a Mountain Collective pass by Dec. 12, 2025, will receive 5,000 bonus points, and Atmos Rewards elite status members will earn 10,000 points.*
With the reach of our global network, oneworld and our additional global partners, we carry guests (and their winter gear) to winter sports destinations around the world – including the 27 Mountain Collective resorts:
United States
- Alta Ski Area
- Aspen Snowmass
- Big Sky Resort
- Grand Targhee Resort
- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
- Snowbasin
- Snowbird
- Sugar Bowl
- Sugarloaf
- Sun Valley
- Sunday River
- Taos Ski Valley
- Whiteface
Australia
- Mt Buller
New Zealand
- Coronet Peak + The Remarkables
Canada
-
Banff Sunshine
-
Bromont
-
Lake Louise
-
Le Massif de Charlevoix
-
Marmot Basin
-
Panorama Mountain Resort
-
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
-
Sun Peaks Resort
Japan
-
Niseko United
France
-
Chamonix
-
Megève
Chile
-
Valle Nevado
Ski and snowboard equipment are considered standard checked bags when flying on Alaska and Hawaiian – meaning no special item fees apply. And if you’re an Atmos Rewards member with status or are a holder of the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® card, Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card or the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®, your checked bag allowance can also be used for your gear.**
*Limited-time offer terms and conditions: All Atmos Rewards members who purchase a new Mountain Collective pass for the 2025-2026 season between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12 will receive 5,000 points. Members must make a qualifying purchase via the URL provided in this email. Offer not valid for customers with an existing Mountain Collective pass for the 2025-2026 season. Points will post to the member’s Atmos Rewards account by early 2026, provided the Mountain Collective pass has not been refunded. Atmos Rewards members with status (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium) will receive an additional 5,000 points (10,000 points total). To earn the additional 5,000 points, members must hold status as of the time of purchase. Points do not count toward status qualification. All Atmos Rewards terms and conditions apply. All Mountain Collective terms and conditions apply.
** Please log in to your account to view your Reward Rules for more information about the rewards associated with your Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® account.
The Atmos Rewards credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.
The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® is issued by Barclays Bank Delaware, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard, World Mastercard, World Elite Mastercard® World Elite Mastercard for Business, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.