Atmos™ Rewards 2026: Expanded status earning, new partnerships and exclusive perks announced 

If you’re an Atmos™ Rewards member looking to maximize your status in 2026, you’re in for a treat! The program — which was just named NerdWallet’s Best Airline Rewards Program – is evolving to reward you not just for flying, but for living your life, whether that’s booking a hotel, renting a car, dining out or even shopping. And with new partnerships and perks, including exclusive Alaska Vacations and Hawaiian Vacations VIP Access hotel discounts and perks for status holders, there’s never been a better time to be an Atmos Rewards status holder.

Remember, you can enjoy your hard-earned status benefits through Jan. 31 of the following year. Earning status for each year still ends on Dec. 31.