Atmos™ Rewards 2026: Expanded status earning, new partnerships and exclusive perks announced
If you’re an Atmos™ Rewards member looking to maximize your status in 2026, you’re in for a treat! The program — which was just named NerdWallet’s Best Airline Rewards Program – is evolving to reward you not just for flying, but for living your life, whether that’s booking a hotel, renting a car, dining out or even shopping. And with new partnerships and perks, including exclusive Alaska Vacations and Hawaiian Vacations VIP Access hotel discounts and perks for status holders, there’s never been a better time to be an Atmos Rewards status holder.
Remember, you can enjoy your hard-earned status benefits through Jan. 31 of the following year. Earning status for each year still ends on Dec. 31.
It’s never been a better time to earn status points with Atmos Rewards. With just 10,000 status points, members unlock perks such as free pre-order food items, bonus points, or even trying Atmos™ Silver for a trip to receive all the benefits of this status tier. Once members reach 20,000 status points and attain Atmos Silver status, additional benefits await, like complementary First Class and Premium Class upgrades, bonus points on all flights, one free checked bag, complimentary preferred seating, and more.
With each new tier, more benefits await, like additional free checked bags, priority bag handling, higher upgrade priority, and more coming in later 2026.
Here’s a quick look at the points needed for each status tier:
|Atmos Rewards tier
|oneworld® tier
|Status points needed
|Atmos™ Silver
|oneworld® Ruby
|20,000
|Atmos™ Gold
|oneworld® Sapphire
|40,000
|Atmos™ Platinum
|oneworld® Emerald
|80,000
|Atmos™ Titanium
|oneworld® Emerald
|135,000
How to earn status beyond flying: non-air partners & activities
Atmos Rewards is all about flexibility and recognizing your loyalty across a wide range of activities. You can now earn status points by spending with eligible non-airline partners. Status points play a unique role within your Atmos Rewards experience. While these points aren’t redeemable, they do help you reach milestones and unlock higher status levels along your Atmos Rewards journey.
Wondering how you can earn Atmos status points in ways that fit your unique lifestyle? Let’s meet three Atmos Rewards members – each with their own goals, routines and favorite partners. These personas will help you picture how your own activities — big and small — can boost your status and unlock rewards.
Alex, the on-the-go tech professional
Alex lives in Seattle, works in the tech industry and travels frequently for both work and play. Convenience and efficiency are top priorities, but Alex also enjoys treating loved ones and making the most of every trip.
- Rideshare savvy: Alex takes Lyft rides to and from the airport and important meetings. With one status point for every $1 spent on base fare charges, Alex’s $800 spent on Lyft earns Alex 800 status points.
- Travel made easy: As a member of CLEAR, Alex earns 1,500 redeemable points by enrolling in a membership, which equates to 500 status points.
- Gifting for every occasion: Alex uses Atmos Rewards Shopping to send gifts — spending $240 throughout the year and earning 5,100 redeemable points, which gives Alex 1,700 status points.
- Stays that count: With occasional Stays by Alaska Vacations for business trips or getaways, Alex spends $6,000 on qualifying hotel bookings, which equals 6,000 status points.
- Credit card rewards: All purchases made with the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card add status points – two points for every $1 spent. Alex spends $25,000 a year on essentials, earning 12,500 status points, plus he gets 10,000 status points each account anniversary.
Annual status point summary for Alex:
- Lyft: 800 status points
- CLEAR: 500 status points
- Atmos Rewards Shopping: 1,700 status points
- Alaska Vacations: 6,000 status points
- Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa: 22,500 status points
Total: 31,500 status points – earning Alex Atmos Silver status from non-air partners alone.
Brenda, the family-focused parent
Brenda’s life is all about family, celebration and smart spending. Living in Honolulu, Brenda keeps her household running smoothly, plans memorable vacations and finds ways to earn rewards with everyday essentials.
- Everyday shopping: Brenda shops with Atmos™ Rewards Shopping partners like Home Depot, Walmart, Macy’s and Chewy, earning 3,000 base points a year — that’s 1,000 status points.
- Dining out: Family nights at participating Atmos™ Rewards Dining restaurants add 4,800 base points ($960 spent), earning another 1,600 status points.
- Vacation time: Brenda books a $2,500 family package with Stays by Hawaiian Vacations to visit family on a Neighbor Island (2,500 status points) and a $1,500 cruise with Alaska Hawaiian Cruises (1,500 status points).
- Grocery rewards: Brenda almost exclusively shops at Foodland, and redeemed 9,000 Maikaʻi points for 9,000 redeemable points and 3,000 status points.
- Credit card rewards: All purchases made with the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® card add status points, and now Ascent cardholders earn three status points per $1 spent on purchases with no cap on how many status points can be earned. Brenda spends $6,000 a year on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights, earning 18,000 redeemable points and 2,000 status points. She also spends $7,500 a year on essential purchases, earning 7,500 redeemable points and 2,500 status points.
Annual status point summary for Brenda:
- Atmos Rewards Shopping: 1,000 status points
- Atmos Rewards Dining: 1,600 status points
- Stays by Hawaiian Vacations: 2,500 status points
- Alaska Hawaiian Cruises: 1,500 status points
- Foodland: 3,000 status points
- Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Card: 4,500
Total: 15,100 status points – unlocking the 10K milestone and close to Atmos Silver status
Joey, the young professional and social explorer
Joey just moved to Anchorage where they are balancing career growth and an active social life. Trying new spots, exploring their new community, and staying connected online are all part of Joey’s routine (and earning strategy).
- Dining out: Frequent dining with Atmos™ Rewards Dining partners adds up to 3,000 redeemable points annually for 1,000 status points.
- Lyft rides: Getting around town is easy with Lyft. Joey spends $350 with Lyft for 350 status points.
- Safeway: Joey does all of their grocery shopping at Safeway. They redeem their U(TM) points to earn 6,000 redeemable points and 2,000 status points.
- Staying wired: With a qualifying GCI Internet and cellular plan, which costs $1,200, Joey earns 1,200 redeemable points and 400 status points.
Annual status point summary for Joey:
- Atmos Rewards dining: 1,000 status points
- Lyft: 350 status points
- Safeway: 2,000 status points
- GCI: 400 status points
Total: 3,750 status points
Alaska Vacations and Hawaiian Vacations VIP Access: Unlock exclusive hotel discounts and perks
Atmos Rewards status members in 2026 can look forward to exclusive savings and perks at over 10,000 hotels worldwide, thanks to VIP Access on Alaska Vacations and Hawaiian Vacations. When you reach qualifying status tiers, you’ll gain access to hotel discounts, as well as additional perks like free breakfast, room upgrades, early check-in and more.
|Atmos Rewards status
|Percentage off hotels
|Additional perks
|Atmos Silver
|15% or more
|Get an in-stay perk like free breakfast or free parking.
|Atmos Gold, Platinum, Titanium
|20% or more
|Get an in-stay perk like free breakfast or free parking. Plus, when available, get free room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out.
Explore, earn and enjoy: Your status journey starts here
The Atmos Rewards program in 2026 is all about rewarding you for the way you travel—and the way you live. From rideshares and car rentals to hotel stays, shopping, and dining, there are more ways than ever to earn your way to status. Plus, with exciting partner perks like Expedia VIP hotel discounts, the journey is just as rewarding as the destination.
Later this year we will roll-out the ability to choose how you earn for flights, allowing you to earn points and status on your own terms; as well as Atmos Communities, where you will join a community of your choice to receive exclusive offers and perks. We will share more in the coming months.
Editor’s note: This post reflects information available as of January 2026. For the latest updates on benefits, status and points, please visit atmosrewards.com.