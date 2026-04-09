Alaska Airlines returns to the desert as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach

Alaska Airlines is back in the desert as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach, returning center stage for one of the most anticipated cultural moments of the year.

After a showstopping debut last year, featuring a can’t miss activation that pulled in thousands of festivalgoers, Alaska Airlines is raising the bar again with a bold, immersive experience designed exclusively for Coachella and Stagecoach.

Starting Weekend One of Coachella, Alaska invites music lovers to step out of the heat and into another world. The moment guests enter Alaska’s activation, they’re transported “35,000 feet in the air” — a full sensory escape inspired by flying above the clouds. Every detail is thoughtfully transformed, with unexpected design moments and photo ready ops highlighting Alaska’s newest global destinations, including London, Rome, Tokyo and Seoul.