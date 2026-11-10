Atmos™ Rewards adds GOL as newest global partner and broadens travel options to South America with GOL and American Airlines
Share
Photo by Bia Santana on <a href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/girl-walking-on-street-with-brazilian-flag-on-wall-16162211/" rel="nofollow">Pexels.com</a>
Summary
Starting today, guests can book select GOL flights on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com and earn Atmos points.
In early 2027, Atmos Rewards members will be able to redeem points for GOL flights.
Expanded American Airlines options will let guests book more destinations across South America.
Atmos™ Rewards is building more travel options to South America through a new partnership with GOL Linhas Aéreas and an expanded partnership with American Airlines.
As one of Brazil’s largest airlines, GOL operates about 675 daily flights to more than 80 airports, including more than 60 cities across Brazil. Beginning Nov. 10, guests can book select GOL flights on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Guests from the West Coast will soon be able to fly Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to New York (JFK) beginning March 28, 2027 and connect to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) on GOL. Once in Rio, guests can connect onward to over 35 cities, including São Paulo, Buenos Aires and more.
Guests can combine Alaska, Hawaiian and GOL flights on a single ticket, with bags checked through to their final destination. Guests also earn Atmos points on any GOL flights booked directly through alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com. The ability to redeem points for GOL flights is planned for early 2027.
“Our new partnership with GOL gives Atmos Rewards members an exciting new gateway to South America. Alongside our expanded codeshare partnership with American Airlines, it’s another step toward bringing more of South America within reach for our members.”
In addition to its new partnership with GOL, Alaska continues to expand its partnership with American Airlines, bringing more destinations into the Alaska and Hawaiian booking experience. Soon, guests will be able to book additional journeys connecting Alaska and Hawaiian flights to South America on American, starting with Brazil and expanding to additional destinations in 2027. Guests from the West Coast will be able to fly Alaska and Hawaiian to New York, Dallas (DFW) and Miami (MIA) and connect to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo (GRU) on American.
Guests earn Atmos points on all American Airlines flights. Atmos Rewards status holders will also receive all their typical status benefits when flying on American, including extra legroom seats and complimentary upgrades when available.
Beginning in 2027, Atmos Rewards members will be able to choose how they earn on partner flights, including GOL and American Airlines: by distance traveled, price paid or segments flown. Alaska’s 30+ partners bring bucket-list travel within reach, giving guests more ways to see the world. Eligible partner flights can also bring Atmos Rewards members closer to status and the benefits that enhance their travel experience.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”