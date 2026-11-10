Atmos™ Rewards adds GOL as newest global partner and broadens travel options to South America with GOL and American Airlines

Atmos™ Rewards is building more travel options to South America through a new partnership with GOL Linhas Aéreas and an expanded partnership with American Airlines.

As one of Brazil’s largest airlines, GOL operates about 675 daily flights to more than 80 airports, including more than 60 cities across Brazil. Beginning Nov. 10, guests can book select GOL flights on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Guests from the West Coast will soon be able to fly Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to New York (JFK) beginning March 28, 2027 and connect to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) on GOL. Once in Rio, guests can connect onward to over 35 cities, including São Paulo, Buenos Aires and more.

Guests can combine Alaska, Hawaiian and GOL flights on a single ticket, with bags checked through to their final destination. Guests also earn Atmos points on any GOL flights booked directly through alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com. The ability to redeem points for GOL flights is planned for early 2027.