Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of Club 49, the Atmos™ Community built for life in Alaska
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Summary
Alaska Airlines is celebrating 15 years of Club 49, the Atmos™ Community created for Alaska residents, with travel benefits designed around the unique realities of living in the 49th state and staying connected to the people and places that matter most.
Today, Club 49 members enjoy valuable benefits including free checked bags, annual travel discounts, exclusive flight deals and expanded Atmos Rewards perks across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and a global network of more than 1,100 destinations.
In October 2011, Alaska Airlines introduced Club 49 with one core belief: Alaska residents deserved a travel benefits program designed around the realities of living in the 49th state. As Club 49 marks its 15th anniversary this Alaska Day, Oct. 18, 2026, Alaska Airlines is celebrating and thanking the hundreds of thousands of Atmos™ Rewards members who have made it a lasting success.
Aviation is essential to living in the 49th state, where over 80% of communities are not accessible by road—from remote Bethel to the capital city, Juneau. The program was built to support those who fly with Alaska Airlines to visit family and friends, go shopping, transport supplies and access medical care, education, work and important events, and has continuously evolved to offer perks that are relevant and valuable to residents.
Alaska is an extraordinary place where several communities are not easily accessible, and many rely on Alaska Airlines to stay connected to the people and places that matter most to them. We take that responsibility seriously, and Club 49 reflects our longstanding commitment to Alaskans and their unique travel needs.”
Club 49 member benefits include:
- Free checked bags on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines when traveling to, from or within the state of Alaska (for Club 49 members and all passengers on the same reservation)
- Annual travel discounts for travel to, from or within Alaska
- Discounted cargo shipping on Alaska Air Cargo
- Exclusive flight deals on Alaska Airlines
- 20% off Atmos Rewards member-exclusive Unlocked experiences
- Tailored offers and deals with Atmos™ Rewards travel and lifestyle partners
As an Atmos Community, Club 49 members also receive the expanded benefits of Atmos Rewards, the loyalty program of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Members can earn and redeem points while flying throughout Alaska, across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network and to more than 1,100 destinations worldwide through Alaska’s oneworld© and other airline partners.
Fifteen years of Club 49 is an important milestone, and we thank Alaskans for their loyalty. As Alaska Airlines continues to grow and fly to new destinations, we stay focused on providing safe, reliable service throughout our great state. We look forward to the future, and all the incredible places we can take our Club 49 guests.”
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