Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of Club 49, the Atmos™ Community built for life in Alaska

In October 2011, Alaska Airlines introduced Club 49 with one core belief: Alaska residents deserved a travel benefits program designed around the realities of living in the 49th state. As Club 49 marks its 15th anniversary this Alaska Day, Oct. 18, 2026, Alaska Airlines is celebrating and thanking the hundreds of thousands of Atmos™ Rewards members who have made it a lasting success.

Aviation is essential to living in the 49th state, where over 80% of communities are not accessible by road—from remote Bethel to the capital city, Juneau. The program was built to support those who fly with Alaska Airlines to visit family and friends, go shopping, transport supplies and access medical care, education, work and important events, and has continuously evolved to offer perks that are relevant and valuable to residents.