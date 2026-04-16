Alaska Airlines and Tailsight launch AI-powered maintenance planning solution

Tailsight is focused on the future of airline Technical Operations, building modern software that helps airlines operate with greater visibility, coordination, and adaptability. The platform brings maintenance planning and execution into one connected system built for the realities of airline operations. Tailsight’s leadership team brings deep expertise from across aviation software, including ForeFlight, Boeing, and Bell Textron.

Tailsight is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at tailsight.ai.