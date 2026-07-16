How the Alaska Hawaiian app makes every trip better, from booking to boarding

For Atmos Rewards members, the app serves as a convenient hub for tracking rewards, benefits and what’s next. Travelers can view their Atmos Rewards points balance, monitor activity and follow their progress toward status, all from a simplified account dashboard.

The app also makes it easier to put points to use. Guests can search and book flights using money or points across Alaska, Hawaiian and more than 30 partner airlines in the oneworld© alliance, opening the door to a seemingly endless network of global destinations. They can also access exclusive perks, including Atmos Rewards Unlocked experiences, which are bookable using points.

Whether saving points for Alaska Airlines flights to Europe or Asia, Hawaiian Airlines flights to, from or within Hawaiʻi, or weekend getaways across the carrier’s combined network, the Alaska Hawaiian app helps travelers stay connected to the value of their Atmos Rewards membership.