How the Alaska Hawaiian app makes every trip better, from booking to boarding
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Every great adventure deserves a reliable travel companion. The Alaska Hawaiian app is designed to be just that, helping guests simplify travel by exploring farther, leveraging Atmos™ Rewards, managing flights and staying informed at every step of their journey. With personalization features and convenient travel tools, the app puts the most important parts of the trip at every guest’s fingertips.
Here’s how the Alaska Hawaiian app makes every trip – from global getaways or long-weekend hops – a better, more seamless travel experience:
Guests can choose an Alaska or Hawaiian brand experience
One of the app’s most unique features is its ability to personalize the experience. Guests can choose between an Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines-themed look and feel, customizing the app to reflect the airline brand most familiar to them while enjoying a platform that brings together everything they need for a seamless travel experience.
Guests can also now choose their app icon to bring their preferred brand experience to their mobile phone’s home screen – a small customization that makes every interaction feel a little more personal.
Atmos Rewards members can track their loyalty journey
For Atmos Rewards members, the app serves as a convenient hub for tracking rewards, benefits and what’s next. Travelers can view their Atmos Rewards points balance, monitor activity and follow their progress toward status, all from a simplified account dashboard.
The app also makes it easier to put points to use. Guests can search and book flights using money or points across Alaska, Hawaiian and more than 30 partner airlines in the oneworld© alliance, opening the door to a seemingly endless network of global destinations. They can also access exclusive perks, including Atmos Rewards Unlocked experiences, which are bookable using points.
Whether saving points for Alaska Airlines flights to Europe or Asia, Hawaiian Airlines flights to, from or within Hawaiʻi, or weekend getaways across the carrier’s combined network, the Alaska Hawaiian app helps travelers stay connected to the value of their Atmos Rewards membership.
Manage every trip in one convenient place
The Alaska Hawaiian app brings together travel across both airlines in a single, easy-to-use hub. Guests can view and manage multiple itineraries, check in for flights, attach TSA PreCheck® credentials to their reservations and access boarding passes without switching between apps or websites.
Travel plans change from time to time, and the app offers flexibility when they do. Eligible travelers can modify or cancel trips on their mobile device and even change to an earlier or later flight when available. Don’t worry, Alaska does not charge change fees on Main Cabin and First Class fares.
Guests flying internationally can use the app to verify international documents up to 72 hours before departure and link their Global Entry credentials to any reservation or guest profile prior to their travel day.
Stay one step ahead on the travel day
When it’s time to head to the airport, the Alaska Hawaiian app helps keep important travel information within easy reach. Real-time flight updates, gate changes and boarding information help travelers stay informed throughout their journey. Mobile boarding passes make it easy to move through the airport with less paper, while interactive maps help guests navigate the airport.
Families and travel companions can also share boarding passes and trip details directly from the app, making it easier to stay connected while on the go.
Unlock helpful travel tools
The Alaska Hawaiian app is packed with features designed to save time and make travel more convenient.
Pre-order eligible meals on Alaska and Hawaiian, monitor standby and upgrade waitlists, prepay for bags or claim free bag benefits as an Atmos Rewards status holder or cardholder, or an active‑duty U.S. military member or dependent, and use Apple Pay for inflight purchases.
Atmos Rewards members can also take advantage of TSA Touchless ID enrollment at participating airports when eligible, creating an even more seamless experience from security to boarding.
A better way to travel
From personalized experiences and Atmos Rewards tracking to trip management and day-of-travel tools, the Alaska Hawaiian app is designed to make every part of the journey easier. It puts inspiration, trip planning and travel essentials in one place so guests can spend less time managing logistics and more time focusing on where they want to go next.