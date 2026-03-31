Bringing the travel journey together: One app for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines 

today, guests will start to see something new when they open the Alaska Airlines app or browse the app store: a single, unified Alaska Hawaiian mobile app.

Built to support travel across both airlines, the new app brings everything guests need into one streamlined experience — from booking and check–in to day‑of travel updates — with improved performance and expanded features, particularly for legacy Hawaiian Airlines app users. This app redesign also represents an important step in bringing the two airlines closer together, while preserving the distinct identities and experiences guests know and love.