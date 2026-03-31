Bringing the travel journey together: One app for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Share
Summary
The single, unified Alaska Hawaiian mobile app offers guests a faster, more intuitive and modern travel experience in one place.
Guests can personalize their experience, choosing an Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines look and feel while enjoying improved performance and expanded features.
Guests accustomed to the Hawaiian Airlines app will enjoy long-desired features beginning April 22, including the ability to change or cancel flights via the app and share boarding passes.
This milestone supports the combined carrier’s broader integration efforts, including the transition to a shared passenger service system on April 22.
Beginning today, guests will start to see something new when they open the Alaska Airlines app or browse the app store: a single, unified Alaska Hawaiian mobile app.
Built to support travel across both airlines, the new app brings everything guests need into one streamlined experience — from booking and check–in to day‑of travel updates — with improved performance and expanded features, particularly for legacy Hawaiian Airlines app users. This app redesign also represents an important step in bringing the two airlines closer together, while preserving the distinct identities and experiences guests know and love.
A simpler way for guests to manage their trips
The new Alaska Hawaiian app is designed around one goal: making travel easier. Instead of switching between apps or navigating different experiences, guests will be able to manage their entire journey in one place — whether flying Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines or connecting across both.
As part of the transition to one mobile platform, the current Alaska Airlines app will update automatically for most guests starting today, while the legacy Hawaiian Airlines app will remain available through April 21. Guests booked on a Hawaiian Airlines flight through April 21 should continue to use the Hawaiian mobile app for check-in and day-of-travel updates.
A customizable app to match the iconic look of Alaska or Hawaiian
While the platform is unified, the experience is still personal. Guests can choose between an Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines-themed experience, aligning the look and feel with the airline they fly most.
What is new — and what stays the same
What is changing:
- One redesigned mobile app supports both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
- Modern, refreshed interface with faster load times and improved reliability
- Beginning April 22, new features for Hawaiian Airlines app users:
-
- Change or cancel flights directly in the app
-
- Apple Pay integration
-
- Share boarding passes
-
- Book flights with over 30 airline partners, including oneworld alliance members, using cash or points
What stays the same:
- Manage any existing travel as before
- Atmos Rewards benefits, login and password remain unchanged
- The familiar core experience guests trust, now unified in one app
- Guests can still visit alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com for the latest updates
Guests get a single, seamless app experience — while still seeing the airline they know and trust — making it easier to book, manage and travel with confidence.”
Progress toward a smoother end-to-end journey
The unified app is a key milestone in Alaska and Hawaiian’s ongoing investments to deliver a seamless guest experience across its combined global network. Today, guests benefit from shared lobby spaces, reduced lobby lines with modern bag-tag stations and a best-in-class loyalty program.
By bringing both airlines into one app and the same passenger service system on April 22, guests will enjoy simplified trip management and self-service features across Alaska and Hawaiian, and consistent performance improvements to the carrier’s technology.
Important reminders
- With Hawaiian’s transition to self-service bag tag stations in its lobbies, guests’ phones become their boarding pass. Check in online or via the mobile app up to 24-hours prior to departure and download your boarding pass. Arrive at the airport with your boarding pass in hand, which enables self-service baggage tagging, saving time at the airport, the need to see an agent, and reducing paper waste. Guests needing additional assistance checking in should see a customer service agent at the airport.
- Atmos Rewards logins and passwords do not change. Users without an Atmos Rewards account can continue to use the app as a guest to:
-
- track and check in for flights,
-
- add and pay for bags, and
-
- fly with a mobile boarding pass
- To enjoy TSA PreCheck® expedited screening, guests should save their Known Traveler Number (KTN) to their Atmos Rewards profile. If it is not already added, they can log into their Atmos Rewards account via the web and add it to their profile.
Dates to know
March 30: The Alaska app updates to the new unified Alaska Hawaiian app. Guests traveling on Hawaiian Airlines through April 21 should continue to use the legacy Hawaiian Airlines mobile app for check-in and day-of travel updates.
April 21: Last day to use the legacy Hawaiian Airlines app. For travelers who have not already done so, please download the Alaska Hawaiian app.
April 22: All guests begin using the new Alaska Hawaiian app for all travel needs with both airlines.
The new Alaska Hawaiian app icon
Questions and answers
What is the new combined Alaska Hawaiian mobile app?
The new Alaska Hawaiian mobile app is a single unified platform designed to make travel easier for guests flying with either airline. Beginning April 22, guests can book and manage travel across both airlines in one place and enjoy a redesigned app offering a faster, more intuitive experience and a new theme switcher that allows guests to choose between an Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines-themed experience.
Why are Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines launching a single app now?
The unified app is part of the broader effort to bring the two airlines onto shared technology systems. Moving to a single mobile platform creates a more seamless digital experience for travelers and allows guests to easily book and manage travel across both airlines in one location.
When will the new app be available?
The rollout begins on March 30 when the existing Alaska Airlines app updates to the new Alaska Hawaiian mobile app. The legacy Hawaiian Airlines app will remain available until April 21. Starting April 22, all guests will use the new unified app for travel with both airlines.
Will the existing Hawaiian Airlines app be sunsetted?
Yes. The Hawaiian Airlines app will remain available through April 21, 2026, and guests traveling on Hawaiian Airlines from March 30 through April 21 should continue to use the HA mobile app for check-in and day-of travel updates. Beginning April 22, all guests should use the new combined Alaska Hawaiian app for all their travel needs across both airlines.
What new features will travelers be able to access in the new combined app?
All guests will now enjoy a single, redesigned mobile app that supports both Alaska and Hawaiian travel, featuring a refreshed, modern interface with faster load times, improved reliability, and overall stronger performance. Legacy Hawaiian Airlines guests will see the biggest upgrades, gaining new features such as the ability to change or cancel flights directly in the app, use Apple Pay, share boarding passes, and book partner flights using cash or points.
What changes specifically for Alaska Airlines travelers with this new app?
In addition to a refreshed design, Alaska Airlines guests will gain the ability to book and manage Hawaiian Airlines travel within the same app.
What changes specifically for Hawaiian Airlines travelers with the new app?
Hawaiian Airlines guests will see the biggest set of enhancements. In addition to a refreshed design, they’ll gain new features such as the ability to change or cancel flights in the app, use Apple Pay for purchases, share boarding passes with companions and manage both Hawaiian and Alaska flights in one place.
Will Hawaiian Airlines customers need to download a new app, or will it automatically transition?
Hawaiian Airlines guests will need to download the new Alaska Hawaiian app from the app store. Guests traveling on Hawaiian Airlines from March 30 through April 21 should continue to use the HA mobile app for check-in and day-of travel updates. Beginning April 22, all guests should use the new combined Alaska Hawaiian app for all their travel needs across both airlines.
Will Alaska Airlines customers need to download a new app, or will it automatically transition?
Most Alaska Airlines guests will see their existing Alaska Airlines app automatically update to the new Alaska Hawaiian app on March 30 if they have automatic updates enabled. Guests can also manually update the app through the app store.
Which app should be used for travel?
Guests traveling on Hawaiian Airlines from March 30 through April 21 should continue to use the HA mobile app for check-in and day-of travel updates. Beginning April 22, all guests should use the new combined Alaska Hawaiian app for all their travel needs across both airlines.
What does the “dual-brand” app experience actually mean for users?
The new app supports both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines brands within a single platform. With the new theme switcher, guests can choose between an Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines–themed experience, aligning the look and feel with the airline they fly most.