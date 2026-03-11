Hawaiian Airlines simplifies lobby experience by transitioning to self-service bag tag stations

Get travel‑ready before you leave home

Check in online or via the Hawaiian Airlines mobile app up to 24-hours prior to departure, pre-pay for checked baggage (receive $5 off the first bag fee on Hawaiian flights when paid in advance online or via the mobile app*) and download your boarding pass. Arrive at the airport with your boarding pass in hand, which enables self-service baggage tagging, saving you time at the airport, the need to see an agent, and reducing paper waste.

If you are not checking bags, you can head straight to security.

Tag your bags quickly using the bag tag stations

When you arrive at the airport, use the new bag tag stations to scan your boarding pass and print bag tags with just a few taps.

Drop your bags

Drop your bags at the designated areas and head straight to security

* Effective April 22. Discount applies when a purchase is made on the web or app four or more hours before departure on a North America Itinerary.