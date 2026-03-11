Hawaiian Airlines simplifies lobby experience by transitioning to self-service bag tag stations
Hawaiian will introduce upgraded bag-tag software on its lobby kiosks in phases at its five Hawai‘i airports over the next several weeks
Hawaiian Airlines guests traveling through Hawai‘i airports and several continental U.S. and international airports will enjoy a more streamlined lobby experience as Hawaiian and Alaska airlines continue to integrate technology and systems to improve the guest experience. Hawaiian will introduce modern self-service bag-tag software on its lobby kiosks in phases at its five Hawai‘i airports starting later this month, while shifting to mobile and web check-in as the primary way for guests to obtain their boarding passes. Hawaiian’s continental U.S. and international lobbies will also undergo these updates through mid-April, with several locations already completed.
Guests will be able to use kiosks to print and attach baggage destination tags (bag tags) before proceeding to the bag drop areas. The upgrade is designed to reduce lobby wait times and congestion, making it easier for all guests to get to their departure gate, as well as reduce waste by discontinuing printed boarding passes.
We consistently hear from our guests that they want to spend less time in the airport lobby and prefer to get on their way as quickly and easily as possible. Our bag tag stations, in addition to further improvements coming this spring, are part of our continued journey to make the airport experience streamlined and as stress-free as possible. This transition is also an important step in our readiness for the integration of our passenger service system in April.”
Alaska Airlines lobbies that transitioned to the same self-service bag tag systems in 2023 have seen improvements in guest wait times and overall experience. On average, Alaska guests who pre-pay for their luggage spend less than 60 seconds at the bag station before dropping their bags — a model Hawaiian Airlines expects to replicate as travelers adopt the new technology.
With most of our guests already checking in on their mobile devices, we’re excited to introduce a more efficient self‑service bag‑tag process. These added options complement the broader upgrades we’re making across our digital platforms—including our website, mobile app, and new lobby technology for our agents—to help guests move from the lobby to the gate with greater ease. For guests who may be unable to check in prior to arriving at the airport or need additional assistance, our guest service agents will be available to help them at the service counter.”
Preparing for your trip in three easy steps:
Get travel‑ready before you leave home
Check in online or via the Hawaiian Airlines mobile app up to 24-hours prior to departure, pre-pay for checked baggage (receive $5 off the first bag fee on Hawaiian flights when paid in advance online or via the mobile app*) and download your boarding pass. Arrive at the airport with your boarding pass in hand, which enables self-service baggage tagging, saving you time at the airport, the need to see an agent, and reducing paper waste.
If you are not checking bags, you can head straight to security.
Tag your bags quickly using the bag tag stations
When you arrive at the airport, use the new bag tag stations to scan your boarding pass and print bag tags with just a few taps.
Drop your bags
Drop your bags at the designated areas and head straight to security.
* Effective April 22. Discount applies when a purchase is made on the web or app four or more hours before departure on a North America Itinerary.
Hawaiian’s investment in new self-service bag tag technology is part of a broader, ongoing effort to enhance and streamline the guest experience by reducing lobby lines, providing more self-service options, and optimizing airport operations.
Frequently asked questions on Hawaiian's bag tag station upgrades
What are Hawaiian Airlines bag tag stations?
Bag‑tag stations are digital self‑service kiosks that allow guests to print and attach their own checked‑bag tags. Guests must check in through the Hawaiian Airlines app or website before using a bag‑tag station, as these stations will not print boarding passes. Guests who pre‑pay for checked bags during mobile or web check‑in will receive a discount; those who pay at the bag‑tag station will be charged the full price.
Why is Hawaiian replacing traditional check-in kiosks with bag tag stations?
We’re upgrading the software on our existing kiosks to give guests a faster, more streamlined bag‑tag experience. The enhanced self‑service stations help reduce lobby congestion, making it easier for guests to move quickly from check‑in to security—often in just a few minutes.
This upgrade also represents an important step in our passenger service system (PSS) integration coming in April, ensuring we’re ready to deliver an even smoother and more connected travel experience across both airlines.
What does this change mean for the check-in process?
Guests should check in digitally—via the Hawaiian Airlines app or the website—before coming to the airport. Once at the lobby, guests simply scan their boarding pass at the kiosk to print and attach their bag tags before heading to the bag drop area. Boarding passes are no longer printed at kiosks, but agents can still print them if needed.
I’m not checking bags, what should I do?
If you you’ve already checked in online, have a boarding pass and don’t have bags to check, you can skip the lobby and proceed straight to security.
Which airports will have bag tag stations? And how many stations will be at each airport?
All Alaska and Hawaiian stations (including international) will have bag tag stations by the end of April. This update is done on existing hardware, so guests will have access to the same number of stations in the same locations within our lobbies
Do I have to use a smartphone to check in now?
No. While the system is designed for mobile-first travel (and the majority of guests already use the app), travelers without smartphones may still check in via our website and print their boarding pass at home. Additionally, guests can receive assistance from an agent, including printing boarding passes or completing check-in steps.
Will customer service agents still be available?
Yes. Hawaiian will continue staffing its lobbies with agents who can assist guests who need help with boarding passes, checking in bags or pets, making changes to their reservation, or completing ID verification.
What happens to guests who arrive at the airport without having checked in?
We recommend arriving early to the airport if you have not checked in so our agents can assist you. While our new system strongly encourages mobile or online check‑in, guests who haven’t done so can still receive help from an agent.
How will this impact international travelers?
All Alaska and Hawaiian stations (including international) will have bag tag stations by the end of April. Guests traveling internationally should scan their passport details via the mobile app during check–in, or manually enter passport information on our website, and print their luggage tags at the bag tag stations.
How is this process improving the airport experience?
The new lobby design reduces wait times for all guests and offers a predictable, faster check-in flow. The entire bag-tag process can take under a minute, compared to several minutes with legacy kiosks.
