Hawaiian Airlines hosts largest-ever disability practice flight aboard Airbus A330 in Honolulu

For travelers with autism, sensory sensitivities and other disabilities, navigating crowded terminals, unfamiliar procedures and the sights and sounds of an airport can present challenges. The practice flight allowed families to experience each step together, ask questions and become more familiar with what to expect on a future trip.

For Reid and Sandra Moriyama, who attended with their two children, the practice flight was a chance to try something they had put off for years. The family of four had never flown together, as the couple had been hesitant to plan a trip without knowing how their children would respond to the airport environment.

“Our younger one is scared of going into large buildings and can’t even stay in the cafeteria in school,” the couple shared. “So, the last thing we wanted to do was start on an expensive trip, get to the airport, and he refuses to walk in the door.”

To their surprise, their younger son eagerly entered the airport, walked down the jet bridge and was among the first to board the aircraft. “He had the most fun on this flight,” they said. The experience has given the Moriyamas greater confidence about the possibility of traveling together, including a future family trip to Disneyland.