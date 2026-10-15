Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new chef-curated menus and premium wine program for international Suites guests

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines this month unveiled refreshed international Suites menus on flights to Asia, Europe and Oceania, featuring regionally inspired dishes that immerse guests in the flavors of their destination before arrival. As part of the updated Suites dining experience, the airlines are building on their collaborations with award-winning chefs Brady Ishiwata Williams and Dell Valdez, whose restaurant-quality menus showcase premium, locally sourced ingredients.

Guests will enjoy a multi-course dining experience from the moment they board. The seasonal menu update also introduces enhanced wine selections, thoughtfully chosen to complement the unique flavors and ingredients featured across each menu.

Starting next week, Hawaiian Airlines guests in international Business Class will enjoy the same expanded pre-select meal options that Alaska guests have come to expect. Suites guests will be able to pre-order from up to five entrée options on eligible domestic and international flights, giving them even more choice before they fly.