Alaska Airlines unveils bold Lounge expansion plans in San Diego

Alaska Airlines is enhancing our popular Lounge network with expansive, modern spaces designed to redefine how guests relax before takeoff. Our latest investment is coming to San Diego – a key, growing hub for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

As part of a multi-billion-dollar investment in infrastructure across our network to provide a remarkable travel experience, the Alaska Lounge in San Diego will be one of the largest lounges offered by any carrier at the airport. Spanning over 13,000 square feet, we’re designing the Lounge to reflect San Diego’s vibrant local culture. The premium space will bring the best of our Lounges into a modern oasis – from our Signature Loungers for the ultimate comfort, private and quiet work areas, locally inspired refreshments and fresh local bites, a full bar featuring signature cocktails, and a barista station for handcrafted espresso beverages. Construction is slated to begin in early 2027.