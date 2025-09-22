Alaska Airlines unveils bold Lounge expansion plans in San Diego
Summary
A 13,000 square foot Alaska Lounge will be one of the largest lounge spaces at San Diego International Airport.
Construction is slated to begin in early 2027.
The Lounge will serve guests traveling to at least 45 nonstop destinations on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines – the most of any carrier at SAN.
Alaska Airlines is enhancing our popular Lounge network with expansive, modern spaces designed to redefine how guests relax before takeoff. Our latest investment is coming to San Diego – a key, growing hub for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
As part of a multi-billion-dollar investment in infrastructure across our network to provide a remarkable travel experience, the Alaska Lounge in San Diego will be one of the largest lounges offered by any carrier at the airport. Spanning over 13,000 square feet, we’re designing the Lounge to reflect San Diego’s vibrant local culture. The premium space will bring the best of our Lounges into a modern oasis – from our Signature Loungers for the ultimate comfort, private and quiet work areas, locally inspired refreshments and fresh local bites, a full bar featuring signature cocktails, and a barista station for handcrafted espresso beverages. Construction is slated to begin in early 2027.
Our Lounges are more than just a place for guests to wait for their next flight. They’re an extension of our signature hospitality and comfort that our guests experience each time they fly with us. With our new San Diego Lounge on the horizon, we’re shaping the future of travel with spaces designed to make travel feel seamless, elevated and welcoming.”
The future Lounge is the latest investment in our growing San Diego hub. We’re proud to offer 45 nonstop destinations from San Diego, the most of any carrier and a distinction we’ve held for years. This year, we expanded travel options for Southern Californians by adding new nonstop service from San Diego to Phoenix, Denver, Chicago O’Hare, Reagan National in Washington D.C., Medford, Oregon, and Sun Valley, Idaho.
We are very pleased to see Alaska continue to grow at SAN. Providing an exceptional customer experience at our airport is at the heart of our purpose. Alaska’s new lounge will offer travelers an enhanced option for dining and relaxing while experiencing all that our airport offers.”
Discover Alaska Lounge program
First Class guests flying over 2,000 miles get complimentary access to all Alaska Lounges, while Lounge+ members enjoy access to every Alaska Lounge and nearly 90 partner lounges, like the American Airlines Admirals Club.
Together with Hawaiian Airlines, our combined network offers optimal connections. And through our oneworld alliance and global partners, guests enjoy seamless one-stop access to more than 330 destinations worldwide from San Diego International Airport.
Our investments extend beyond aviation in San Diego, including initiatives like career pathway programs at San Diego State University and sponsorship of the Miramar Air Show, honoring service members and veterans.
