Snowy temples, fewer crowds and onsen bliss: Why Japan shines in the winter

Japan is a destination shaped by the seasons. In the winter months, when crowds thin and snow often falls, I love traveling both to Tokyo and the quieter towns at the outskirts of the metropolis.

In early January, I flew from Seattle to Tokyo on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ daily nonstop flight to reset my mind for the year ahead. My five-day itinerary took me from the crisp, clear air of Tokyo (with uninterrupted views of Mt. Fuji) to the quiet town of Nikko, home to forested mountains, hot springs and snow-dusted shrines.