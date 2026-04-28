Coming this fall: a new connection between the City of Roses and the Apple Capital of the World

Alaska Airlines’ newest route will connect two northwest communities with nonstop service this fall between Wenatchee, Washington’s Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) and Portland International Airport (PDX). As the only airline serving Wenatchee, this flight marks Alaska’s second nonstop destination from the Apple Capital of the World.

This new route reinforces the airline’s continued growth in Portland, building a major hub into a connecting complex for guests across the network. Guests flying from Wenatchee will be able to choose from more than 65 nonstop destinations from Portland, including Hawai‘i and Mexico. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.