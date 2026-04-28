Coming this fall: a new connection between the City of Roses and the Apple Capital of the World
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Summary
Alaska Airlines is starting daily, year-round service between Portland International Airport (PDX) and Wenatchee, Washington’s Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT).
Daily service will be on Horizon Air’s Embraer 175 aircraft, which are all fully equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile.
Alaska Airlines’ newest route will connect two northwest communities with nonstop service this fall between Wenatchee, Washington’s Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) and Portland International Airport (PDX). As the only airline serving Wenatchee, this flight marks Alaska’s second nonstop destination from the Apple Capital of the World.
This new route reinforces the airline’s continued growth in Portland, building a major hub into a connecting complex for guests across the network. Guests flying from Wenatchee will be able to choose from more than 65 nonstop destinations from Portland, including Hawai‘i and Mexico. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.
Connecting Wenatchee to Portland provides our guests east of the Cascades more flexibility with travel plans that can take them to or through Portland in addition to the Seattle service they’ve come to rely on.”
This new route is an exciting step forward for our region. Direct service to Portland enhances mobility for residents, supports local businesses, and strengthens our ability to attract visitors and investment to Chelan and Douglas Counties.”
Horizon Air, Alaska’s regional carrier, will serve the route once daily on its Embraer fleet. Alaska continues to lead the industry as the only airline in the world with its entire regional fleet equipped with Starlink Wi‑Fi. This summer, guests will sign into a new onboard Wi-Fi portal to access seamless, gate-to-gate connectivity for streaming and browsing. Atmos™ Rewards membership is free and allows guests to enjoy complimentary onboard Wi-Fi while earning points toward future travel.
|City pair
|Start Date
|Season
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Wenatchee, WA - Portland, OR
|October 3, 2026
|Year-round
|1x Daily
|E175
Guests flying through Portland will be able to enjoy Alaska’s all-new Lounge, scheduled to open by this summer. With more than 14,000 square feet of space in a modern Pacific Northwest vibe, the Lounge delivers the hospitality Alaska is known for, along with premium amenities including a barista station, full-service bar, locally inspired food offerings, and great views of the runway and new terminal.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”