Hawaiian Airlines joins oneworld alliance, connecting Hawai‘i to the world

Hawaiian Airlines today became the newest member of the oneworld ® alliance, connecting Hawai‘i to more of the world with the largest network of flights to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian’s oneworld membership, the 96-year carrier’s first entry into a major alliance, makes it easier than ever for travelers worldwide to visit Hawai‘i – a premier global leisure destination – and experience the airline’s award-winning hospitality the moment they step onboard.

Hawaiian Airlines guests who are members of Atmos™ Rewards, the loyalty program of the combined Hawaiian and Alaska airlines, can earn and redeem points, and enjoy elite status, when traveling on any of the 14 other oneworld airlines that serve nearly 1,000 global destinations across more than 170 countries throughout the Asia‑Pacific region, the U.S. continent, Europe and beyond. Members of oneworld alliance airlines’ loyalty programs can earn and redeem points and have their elite status recognized on all Hawaiian Airlines flights starting today.