Go beyond the ordinary with September’s Atmos™ Members Day deals, featuring six Global Getaways and 30 new Unlocked experiences
Share
July 30, 2025; San Francisco, Calif.; Atmos credit card, elite luggage tags, employee luggage tag. Mandatory credit: Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines
Summary
Today is Atmos™ Members Day, and members are invited to take advantage of exclusive flight deals for six extraordinary destinations that span the globe.
Members can also book or bid for 30 new and exclusive Atmos Unlocked packages and travel experiences – the loyalty program’s biggest drop yet.
September’s Atmos™ Members Day deals have landed, bringing members a curated mix of ways to get the most from the program — from exclusive Global Getaways flight deals to new Atmos Unlocked packages, elevated travel offerings and inspiration designed to make every journey feel more rewarding.
September Global Getaways
Explore these six destinations, from Taipei and Tokyo to London and Athens, where unexpected moments, rich cultures and immersive offerings provide a fresh perspective on travel and life. Atmos Rewards members must book by Sept. 5 for travel between Jan. 15 and March 8, 2027 (excluding Tokyo).
Taipei, Taipei
Starting at 30,000 points
Taipei blends ancient temples, neon-lit night markets and cutting-edge innovation into an experience that feels both familiar and new. Travelers can immerse themselves in local food culture, hospitality and a pace of life that balances urban energy with quiet reflection.
Tokyo (Haneda), Japan
Starting at 20,000 points from Honolulu, 27,500 points from the U.S. West Coast
Japan’s largest metropolis blends centuries-old traditions with innovation, where revered cultural customs coexist with a robust culinary scene, bustling shopping districts and a renowned dedication to craftsmanship.
From shrines tucked between towering skyscrapers to wandering the city’s quiet neighborhoods on foot, Tokyo offers an unparalleled travel experience that feels timeless. Members can book this Getaway through Sept. 5 for travel between Sept. 2 and Nov. 18.
From the travel experts
Planning a trip to Japan? Hawaiian Airlines’ experienced flight crew shares expert travel advice for new and returning Tokyo visitors. Check out their expert tips for visiting the Land of the Rising Sun.
Apia, Samoa
Starting at 25,500 points
Apia provides a gateway to the rhythms of Samoa, where connections to community, culture and nature remain central to everyday life. Travelers are invited to slow down in the Polynesian island nation, embrace island hospitality and experience a way of life shaped by generations of Samoan tradition.
Athens, Greece
Starting at 25,000 points
Athens, one of the oldest cities in the world, transports travelers into the heart of ancient history, contemporary art and lively neighborhood culture. Those wandering around the city can step beyond the ruins to discover modern cafés, restaurants, artisans and shops in neighborhoods that seamlessly bridge past and present.
Don’t miss
Alaska also recently announced nonstop, seasonal service from Seattle to Athens, beginning May 12, 2027. Read the press release.
La Paz, Mexico
Starting at 20,000 points
La Paz is regarded as one of Mexico’s seaside gems, offering a blend of natural beauty, marine life and laid-back coastal culture. Travelers can slow down to embrace a way of life shaped by the sea, whether exploring secluded beaches or enjoying sunsets along the waterfront.
From the travel experts
Travel writer Chris Dong recently ventured to La Paz, Mexico, for a week of sunshine, adventure and coastal relaxation. Browse his La Paz itinerary and discover what makes this Baja destination worth the trip.
London, United Kingdom
Starting at 20,000 points
London’s tapestry of iconic landmarks, hidden neighborhoods and centuries-old traditions is woven into everyday life. From cozy pubs to bustling street markets, the city invites travelers to experience a place where history and modern creativity coexist at every turn.
From the travel experts
Want help with planning an upcoming trip to London? Explore helpful tips from Alaska Airlines employees.
Trip inspiration: A photographer’s guide to capturing London
Professional photographer Molly Smith is a lifelong visitor to England and recently shared her favorite spots, hidden details and practical advice for photographing London. To get started, she recommends:
- Catch the right light: Plan ahead and visit popular spots at the right times of day for the best shots.
- Don’t forget the details: While exploring, keep an eye out for some of London’s most recognizable symbols.
- Soak up all England has to offer: Don’t be afraid to step inside the buildings or to go outside the city. London is home to world-class museums, open-air markets and centuries-old pubs.
New Atmos Unlocked drops for September
Looking for more ways to make the most of points? Members can also book or bid for 30 new and exclusive Atmos Unlocked packages and travel experiences – the loyalty program’s biggest drop yet. Here’s a sneak peek at this month’s featured package:
Members-only auction: Experience the best of New South Wales
Bid for an eight-night luxury journey featuring stays in Sydney, the Blue Mountains, and the exclusive Pretty Beach House. This package includes:
- Five-night stay at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney
- Two-night, all-inclusive stay at Pretty Beach House, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning and afternoon tea, and in-pavilion snacks and refreshments
- One-night stay at Ardour Lilianfels Blue Mountains
- Daily breakfast at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney and Ardour Lilianfels Blue Mountains
- Private two-hour deluxe sunset cruise
- Private guided Sydney Splendour: City Sights, Coastal Wonders and Artful Delights tour with lunch (seven hours)
- Private Sydney Opera House VIP tour
- Private Blue Mountains tour and Champagne picnic with lunch (eight hours)
- Private Rendezvous with a Kangaroo experience with breakfast (three hours)
- Private Neighborhood Nibbles walking tour with lunch (four hours)
- Half-day private vehicle at leisure on day three in Sydney
- Multicourse dinner at Bennelong Restaurant & Bar
- Private transportation and guide services for all scheduled tours and activities
- Private transfers between Sydney Airport (SYD) and the hotel
- Round-trip airfare between SYD and any airport served by Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines
View full details of September’s New South Wales package. Auction closes Sept. 19, 2026. Browse new September offerings and more on Atmos Unlocked.
Stay in the know about Atmos Members Day
Held on the first Wednesday of every month, Atmos Members Day delivers a curated mix of exclusive offers, program updates and unique opportunities directly to members through a dedicated email.
Atmos members can receive each edition of Members Day by logging into their account and updating their communication preferences. Under “Communications,” ensure that “Monthly points statement and news” is checked.