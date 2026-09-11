A message from Hawaiian Airlines’ CEO on Hurricane Lowell recovery

Aloha,

Our hearts are with the people of Kaua‘i in the aftermath of Hurricane Lowell. As Hawaiʻi’s airline, we are focused on leveraging our operations to help families, businesses and communities with essential needs and the rebuilding.

In partnership with Hawaiian Electric and Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative, we are transporting electricians to Līhuʻe to assist with restoring critical infrastructure. Our cargo team is moving urgent medical shipments, including blood and laboratory equipment, to support health care on the island. We remain in contact with government agencies and relief organizations to aid other communities affected by Lowell, including Ni‘ihau and regions across the state.

We also continue to offer travel flexibility for guests who need to change flights to or from Kauaʻi as conditions evolve.