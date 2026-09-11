A message from Hawaiian Airlines’ CEO on Hurricane Lowell recovery

Aloha,
Our hearts are with the people of Kaua‘i in the aftermath of Hurricane Lowell. As Hawaiʻi’s airline, we are focused on leveraging our operations to help families, businesses and communities with essential needs and the rebuilding.
In partnership with Hawaiian Electric and Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative, we are transporting electricians to Līhuʻe to assist with restoring critical infrastructure. Our cargo team is moving urgent medical shipments, including blood and laboratory equipment, to support health care on the island. We remain in contact with government agencies and relief organizations to aid other communities affected by Lowell, including Ni‘ihau and regions across the state.
We also continue to offer travel flexibility for guests who need to change flights to or from Kauaʻi as conditions evolve.
Many of you have reached out asking how you can help, and we’re deeply grateful for your generosity. If you’d like to support relief efforts, we encourage you to consider donating to our Atmos™ Giving by Hawaiian partner, American Red Cross of Hawai‘i. We will match all donations of Atmos Rewards points (up to a total of 1 million points), which will assist with transportation needs as recovery efforts continue.
Kaua‘i is also home to many in our Hawaiian Airlines ‘ohana who have worked through difficult conditions – even as they face personal adversity – to safely keep our operations running and the island connected. Their commitment to serving our communities embodies the very best of Hawaiian Airlines.
Mahalo for your patience traveling through Līhuʻe this week as the airport infrastructure gets stabilized, and most of all, for your care, compassion and aloha for Kaua‘i during this challenging time.
Diana Birkett Rakow
CEO, Hawaiian Airlines
How to donate Atmos points to a Hawaiʻi charity partner
- Sign into Atmos Rewards via hawaiianairlines.com
- Navigate to the Donate Points to Charity page
- Click the “Donate points now” button
- Select a preferred charity partner
- Enter in the points donation amount
- Review and submit