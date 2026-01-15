La Paz weekend getaway: A sun-soaked escape made easy with Alaska Airlines’ L.A. nonstop and Atmos™ Rewards
My job as a travel reporter has me on the road often, as I scout destinations, hotels, and yes, even airlines, for a compelling story. (Is this city the next hotspot? Where should I stay there? Is there a nonstop flight?)
Take La Paz, for instance. This laidback coastal community in Mexico’s Baja California has long been on my radar. The city of 250,000 stands in stark contrast to resort-heavy Cabo San Lucas, located about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away. In fact, there isn’t a single big-box hotel in town.
La Paz retains a local feel with boutique accommodations and B&Bs, hole-in-the-wall taco joints, and a gorgeous waterfront promenade. That’s why I was thrilled to hear that Alaska was launching a La Paz flight — becoming the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service.
Even better, the new Alaska flight originated out of Los Angeles, where I lived.
Three years ago, I had moved across the country and traded in the concrete jungle of New York City for the palm trees of Southern California. In doing so, I unlocked access to new nonstop destinations from my front door. Suddenly, a two-day trip to a smaller mountain town in the Pacific Northwest or a rugged seaside enclave in Mexico was possible.
And that’s exactly what I did, spending 48 hours in sunny La Paz and getting there on the Alaska nonstop from Los Angeles. Here’s how it went.
How I booked the trip
Earlier this year, Alaska launched a new joint loyalty program with Hawaiian Airlines called Atmos™ Rewards. For this trip, I wanted to maximize the number of Atmos Rewards points that I could earn. One of the best ways to do that? It’s by booking a flight, hotel, and car as a bundle with Alaska Airlines Vacations.
Long story short: not only could I earn Atmos points on the La Paz flights, but by booking a vacation package through Alaska, I could also receive rewards on the other parts of my getaway, too.
Alaska Vacations has a selection of more than 900,000 hotels around the world, with the option to either earn or redeem Alaska points for any of them. For my two-night trip, I reserved a room at the lovely, design-forward Baja Club hotel, located right in the heart of town with a panoramic rooftop.
I earned points for the flight, hotel, and rental car — getting me one step closer to redeeming for future travel on Alaska, Hawaiian or one of dozens of airline partners.
Traveling as an Atmos Titanium member
As part of Alaska’s new Atmos Rewards loyalty program, status levels received a naming refresh. The new tiers are Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titantium, with more perks as you go higher up the ranks. For my trip to La Paz in mid-November, I was gifted one-time Titanium status to give the benefits a try for myself.
Check in
When I arrived at LAX on the morning of my Alaska Airlines flight, I made a beeline for priority check-in, a dedicated area for Atmos Rewards status holders. The check-in agent was friendly and efficient, and within a few minutes, scanned my passport, issued my boarding pass, and tagged my bag to La Paz. (I could check up to three bags for free with my Titanium status.)
Lounge
After clearing security, I walked over to the Alaska Airlines Lounge in Terminal 6. The well-provisioned space, with an assortment of hot and cold breakfast items (including Alaska’s famous pancake machine), exuded a sense of warmth and coziness. It actually reminded me of a local neighborhood coffee shop.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that my favorite lounge feature was the made-to-order barista station with Stumptown coffee beans. Of course, I had to have a stack of fresh pancakes to go with it, which hit the spot at 9:00 a.m.
Note: Once Atmos Rewards status holders hit 125,000 status points, they get a choice of perks, like the ability to select an Alaska Lounge+ membership.
Onboard
Once at the gate, I used the priority boarding lane and stepped onto the Embraer E175 aircraft. The first class seats on the left side of these Alaska regional planes are actually one of my favorites in all of commercial aviation. That’s because they’re single seats; you have access to both the window and aisle without needing to climb over anyone.
For such a short flight of about two hours, I was pleasantly surprised to be offered a hot breakfast, which I preordered in advance on the Alaska app. I chose the egg and cheese sandwich on a pretzel bun (and more Stumptown coffee). Soon enough, we were getting ready to touch down in La Paz, with a gorgeous view of the islands in the Sea of Cortez.
How I spent my time in La Paz
Strolling along the Malecón: This is the city’s waterfront walkway that’s ideal for morning coffee, sunset strolls, and people-watching. I came here each evening with a paleta in hand as I watched the sky turn pink. There are sculptures every few blocks, plus tons of spots to grab tacos or a cold cerveza with an oceanview.
A hike to Mirador Balandra: About a 30-minute drive north of La Paz, this two-hour hike is one of the best in the area with iconic views of the Balandra lagoon, plus glimpses of the Gulf of California stretching out beyond the cove.
Getting on the water: The turquoise waters of La Paz are stunning, and there are a number of options, depending on your activity level. I laid out on Balandra Beach after my hike, famous for its shallow, glassy lagoon. However, you could also book a boat trip to Isla Espíritu Santo, a UNESCO-protected island famous for the ability to snorkel with sea lions. If you’re visiting between October and April, La Paz is also one of the best (and most ethical) places to swim with whale sharks.
Eating fresh seafood: Of course, fish tacos are iconic in Baja California. Usually, that means local white fish, lightly battered, fried, and topped with cabbage, crema, salsa, and lime. Some of my favorite spots included Mariscos El Toro Güero and Biznaga. (That latter spot also had some of the best ceviche that I’ve ever had, made with local totoaba fish.)
Bottom line
I had an incredible time exploring La Paz for a couple of days, made easier by the nonstop Alaska flight from Los Angeles and the perks of Atmos Rewards Titanium status. The convenience of a direct route can’t be understated. If you’re craving a mellow Baja getaway without the Cabo crowds, La Paz is the move.
