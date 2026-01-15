La Paz weekend getaway: A sun-soaked escape made easy with Alaska Airlines’ L.A. nonstop and Atmos™ Rewards

Take La Paz, for instance. This laidback coastal community in Mexico’s Baja California has long been on my radar. The city of 250,000 stands in stark contrast to resort-heavy Cabo San Lucas, located about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away. In fact, there isn’t a single big-box hotel in town.

La Paz retains a local feel with boutique accommodations and B&Bs, hole-in-the-wall taco joints, and a gorgeous waterfront promenade. That’s why I was thrilled to hear that Alaska was launching a La Paz flight — becoming the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service.

Even better, the new Alaska flight originated out of Los Angeles, where I lived.