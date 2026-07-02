Historical hops to explore America’s heritage trails and celebrate its 250th anniversary
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Freedom Trail, Boston
The story of the United States of America doesn’t just live in its cities — it unfolds along the trails that cross its landscapes, connecting history, culture and natural beauty.
As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary on July 4, there’s no better time to explore the landmarks and pathways that helped shape it. With Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air’s extensive domestic network, embarking on a meaningful trip to U.S. history is worthwhile for every traveler, from solo adventurers on a weekend getaway or summer vacation with the family.
Trace Alaska’s frontier legacy across the Iditarod National Historic Trail
What to expect: Explore Alaska’s legacy of movement and resilience along the Iditarod National Historic Trail, where historic routes reveal how communities stayed connected across vast, rugged terrain. It’s a story of endurance, tradition and innovation that still shapes the state today.
Start at historic spots like The Anchorage Museum to learn about the people, cultures and ideas behind Alaska’s early transportation routes. The trail itself spans more than 1,000 miles, once traveled by Alaska Native peoples, traders and dog sled teams. Today, the trail is primarily used for winter recreation and the world-famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Accessible segments near Knik (Knik River Public Use Area) and Eagle River (Eagle River Nature Center) offer short hikes and scenic walks, allowing travelers to experience parts of the trail without venturing deep into the backcountry.
How to get there: Take a direct or one-stop flight to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) via Alaska Airlines.
Why go here: Visitors can connect with the trail’s story through local exhibits and traditions that highlight the determination it took to link Alaska’s remote communities.
Gain a sense of place on Hawaiʻi’s Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail
What to expect: Get to know Hawaiʻi beyond the beaches by wandering the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail, where ancient pathways reveal centuries of Native Hawaiian history and culture. This coastal trail offers a deeper connection to the Islands through culturally significant stories, long-held traditions and volcanic landscapes that have shaped life here for generations.
Spanning 175 miles of Hawaiʻi Island, the trail follows historic routes that once linked distant coastal communities. A must-visit is Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, a sacred place of refuge where, in traditional Hawaiian society, those who broke strict cultural laws could seek forgiveness and protection, set against a stunning oceanfront backdrop.
How to get there: Take a direct or one-stop flight to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) via Hawaiian Airlines.
Why go here: Encounter preserved cultural sites and opportunities to learn about Native Hawaiian practices, making for a meaningful and immersive way to experience the Islands.
Explore America’s origins on the Freedom Trail
What to expect: Step into the story of America’s founding along Boston’s Freedom Trail, where a simple red-brick path leads you through the events and places that shaped the nation’s earliest years. Compact yet rich in history, it’s an immersive walk through the American Revolution where each stop turns history into something you can see and feel, not just read about in textbooks.
Stretching just 2.5 miles, the trail connects 16 historic sites woven into Boston’s historic streets. Along the way, you’ll encounter iconic landmarks like Faneuil Hall, the Massachusetts State House and Old North Church, where signal lanterns sparked Paul Revere’s famous 1775 ride.
How to get there: Take a direct or one-stop flight to Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) via Alaska Airlines.
Why go here: Each stop adds depth to the story, with resources from Boston National Historical Park helping bring these pivotal moments and the people behind them to life.
Sing the national anthem on the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail
What to expect: Follow the story behind America’s national anthem along a scenic route where history and waterfront landscapes intertwine. The Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail traces the events of the War of 1812, offering a blend of cultural landmarks, coastal views and the moments that inspired a defining symbol of the nation.
Start in Washington, D.C., then follow the trail into Maryland along roughly 560 miles of historic waterways and communities tied to the Chesapeake Campaign. A highlight is Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, where the sight of the American flag after a British bombardment in 1814 inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
How to get there: Take a direct or one-stop flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) via Alaska Airlines.
Why go here: Find a mix of waterfront parks, museums and cultural sites that bring this chapter of history to life, all set against the backdrop of Chesapeake Bay’s natural beauty.
These historic landmarks honor the history of the United States and the service members who have fought to protect it. To honor their legacy, Alaska Airlines is a proud supporter of the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit helping veterans travel to Washington, D.C., free of charge, to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.
Embrace Southern history on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail
What to expect: Learn about defining moments of American history across the South, where everyday places — churches, schools and city streets — became powerful centers of the Civil Rights Movement. The U.S. Civil Rights Trail features key historic Civil Rights landmarks across multiple Southern states, offering a meaningful journey through stories of resilience and activism that continue to shape the country today.
Begin in Atlanta at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, where travelers can visit the leader’s birth home and Ebenezer Baptist Church to get to know his life and legacy. From there, continue to cities like Birmingham, Montgomery and Jackson, each rich with landmarks that tell the story of the movement. Highlights include Birmingham’s historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and cultural institutions like the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
How to get there: Take a direct or one-stop flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) via Alaska Airlines.
Why go here: With more than 100 sites along the trail, each stop brings the movement to life, inviting a deeper connection to the people, places and events that helped transform the nation.
Other trails to consider exploring
- California National Historic Trail
- Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail
- Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail
- Nez Perce (Nee-Me-Poo) National Historic Trail
- Oregon National Historic Trail
- Pony Express National Historic Trail
- Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail
- Trail of Tears National Historic Trail
For a complete list of National Historic Trails that connect people to the land and the nation’s heritage, visit the National Park Service.
Celebrating America 250
As a proud airline supporter of America250, a nationwide, nonpartisan initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon are honored to connect people with the places, stories and landscapes that have shaped our nation. Founded as lifeline carriers serving America’s 49th and 50th states, the combined carrier has long connected communities across the country and brings travelers closer to the experiences that define the American story.