Historical hops to explore America’s heritage trails and celebrate its 250th anniversary

What to expect: Explore Alaska’s legacy of movement and resilience along the Iditarod National Historic Trail, where historic routes reveal how communities stayed connected across vast, rugged terrain. It’s a story of endurance, tradition and innovation that still shapes the state today.

Start at historic spots like The Anchorage Museum to learn about the people, cultures and ideas behind Alaska’s early transportation routes. The trail itself spans more than 1,000 miles, once traveled by Alaska Native peoples, traders and dog sled teams. Today, the trail is primarily used for winter recreation and the world-famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Accessible segments near Knik (Knik River Public Use Area) and Eagle River (Eagle River Nature Center) offer short hikes and scenic walks, allowing travelers to experience parts of the trail without venturing deep into the backcountry.

How to get there: Take a direct or one-stop flight to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) via Alaska Airlines.

Why go here: Visitors can connect with the trail’s story through local exhibits and traditions that highlight the determination it took to link Alaska’s remote communities.