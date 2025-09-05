From the shortest hop to the longest journey, Alaska Airlines’ 737s go the distance
Summary
Alaska Airlines’ 737s do it all — from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 11-minute hop in Southeast Alaska to a more than seven-hour flight to Iceland starting next May.
The fleet demonstrates unmatched versatility and flies both the shortest and longest 737 routes operated by a U.S. carrier.
Our Boeing 737s cover a wide range of terrain and distances. From the rugged coastlines of Alaska to the volcanic terrain of Iceland (coming May 2026), these aircraft are reliable workhorses built to get our guests where they need to go safely and comfortably, no matter the trek.
A testament to the versatility of our network and fleet, Alaska Airlines proudly holds the record for operating both the shortest and longest 737 flights by a U.S. carrier.
If you’ve ever flown through Southeast Alaska, it’s possible you’ve experienced the shortest hop. Petersburg to Wrangell is a mid-point connection on our iconic Milk Run, covering just 31 miles and clocking in at about 11 minutes in the air — just enough time to settle into your seat before the captain begins the aircraft’s descent.
The Milk Run is a quirky yet vital series of short flights that are a lifeline for remote Alaskan communities not connected by roads and rely on our service for access to food, medical care and supplies. The Milk Run is also a must-do experience for aviation enthusiasts who appreciate the rhythm of small-town Alaska living and want bragging rights of having flown one of the six multi-stop routes.
While our 737s handle these quick hops with ease, they’re also gearing up for something much bigger. Starting May 28, we’re launching nonstop seasonal service between Seattle and Reykjavík, Iceland — the longest nonstop 737 flight operated by a U.S. carrier. The daily flight will cover just over 3,600 miles, ranging from the Pacific Northwest to the edge of the Arctic Circle, and will take approximately seven hours and 25 minutes. To make our Iceland flights even more enjoyable, we’re offering free Wi-Fi as a special perk for the route.
Whether you’re flying the Milk Run or off to your next international adventure, we’re proud to serve communities big and small – delivering safe, remarkable travel experiences through the global reach of our network and the personal care of a hometown airline.