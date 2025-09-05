From the shortest hop to the longest journey, Alaska Airlines’ 737s go the distance

Our Boeing 737s cover a wide range of terrain and distances. From the rugged coastlines of Alaska to the volcanic terrain of Iceland (coming May 2026), these aircraft are reliable workhorses built to get our guests where they need to go safely and comfortably, no matter the trek.

A testament to the versatility of our network and fleet, Alaska Airlines proudly holds the record for operating both the shortest and longest 737 flights by a U.S. carrier.