Sharing aloha is more than a greeting — it’s a feeling, a connection and a way of welcoming new chapters. This Lei Day, Hawaiian Airlines is sharing that spirit far beyond the Islands with Aloha Around the World, a global celebration marking an exciting new chapter for Hawaiʻi’s carrier.

To celebrate its recent entry into the oneworld® alliance, Hawaiian is inviting its guests to enter for a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to Hawaiʻi, or anywhere it and Alaska Airlines fly.