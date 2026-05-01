Aloha Around the World: Celebrate Lei Day and win a trip for two to Hawaiʻi
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Sharing aloha is more than a greeting — it’s a feeling, a connection and a way of welcoming new chapters. This Lei Day, Hawaiian Airlines is sharing that spirit far beyond the Islands with Aloha Around the World, a global celebration marking an exciting new chapter for Hawaiʻi’s carrier.
To celebrate its recent entry into the oneworld® alliance, Hawaiian is inviting its guests to enter for a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to Hawaiʻi, or anywhere it and Alaska Airlines fly.
Hawaiian Airlines takes aloha global
To launch this special moment, Hawaiian popped up in major cities around the globe, including Los Angeles, Tokyo and Sydney, to surprise travelers with a series of lei surprises. From iconic city centers to our home airports in Hawaiʻi, the carrier is spreading aloha one lei at a time — connecting people, places and cultures through the warmth of its island hospitality.
Lei giving in Tokyo, Sydney and Los Angeles (in the order shown)
Aloha Around the World Sweepstakes
To make the celebration even sweeter, today Hawaiian launched the Aloha Around the World Sweepstakes, giving fans across the globe a chance to experience Hawaiʻi firsthand.
Here’s how it works:
- Sweepstakes live: May 1 at 9 a.m. HST – May 31 at 11:59 p.m. HST
- Eligible markets: U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Japan
- How to enter:
- For those in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., follow @HawaiianAirlines on Instagram
- For those in Japan, follow @hawaiianairlinesjp on Instagram.
- Engage with the sweepstakes post (like the post and tag a friend for extra entries)
- The prizes:
- Five pairs of round-trip tickets to Hawaiʻi (four prizes of two tickets each for English channels and one prize of two tickets for Japan channels).
Aloha travels far, and this Lei Day, it’s reaching even farther. As we expand our reach, we’re grateful for the opportunity to share the spirit of Hawaiʻi with new guests and new communities around the world. Our Aloha Around the World Sweepstakes is one more way we’re sharing this moment and welcoming travelers to discover Hawaiʻi.”
A new world of travel with oneworld®
Joining the oneworld alliance opens up a world of possibilities for our guests.
With access to more than 900 destinations across 170 territories, expanded lounge access, priority services, and enhanced earning and redeeming opportunities, traveling the globe with Hawaiian Airlines just got even better.
Aloha Around the World celebrates this moment — honoring the carrierʻs roots while looking toward its future.
Follow along and join the ce-lei-bration
From lei-filled pop-ups to May Day concerts in Honolulu and Tokyo, follow Hawaiian Airlines on social, enter the sweepstakes and share the aloha wherever you are. For more information, visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/content/aloha-oneworld.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., AU, and NZ (“Eligibility Areas”) who are at least 18 years old and age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of date of entry. Prizes: Main Cabin travel vouchers redeemable for two (2) roundtrip Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines operated flights [Approximate Retail Value: USD $7,000 (AUD $9,900, subject to currency fluctuation)]. Promotion Period: Begins 9:00 a.m. HST on 1 May 2026 (5:00 a.m. AEST on 2 May 2026); ends 11:59 p.m. HST on 31 May 2026 (7:59 p.m. AEST on 1 June 2026). Entry Conditions: Enter via Instagram by following Hawaiian Airlines’ Instagram page (@hawaiianairlines) and following the instructions in the Giveaway call to action post, or via email as set out in the Official Rules. Four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing at 9:00 a.m. HST on 1 June 2026 (5:00 a.m. AEST on 2 June 2026). Winners will be notified by direct message on Instagram or email. Winners’ names will be published on HawaiianAirlines.com/OfficialRules within 30 days of the drawing. ACT Permit No. TP 26/00916.1, NSW Authority No. TP/05020, SA Trade Promotion Licence No. T26/605. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/OfficialRules. Void outside Eligibility Areas & where prohibited.