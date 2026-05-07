California dreaming: Alaska Airlines expands route network from Santa Rosa and returns to Long Beach with connection to Seattle

Wine country goes west

Alaska was the first carrier to bring commercial service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) nearly two decades ago and has remained the largest airline serving Santa Rosa. Salt Lake City and Boise, both currently unserved markets from the North Bay, will connect guests to the slopes just in time for ski season to kick off. Phoenix rounds out the route map with a popular destination that brings the current nonstop total from Santa Rosa to 12.

For guests looking to explore all that Northern California’s wine country has to offer, Alaska’s Wine Flies Free program is an essential travel companion. The program, which debuted in 2007, makes it easier for travelers to bring home their favorite bottles of wine from Santa Rosa. Atmos™ Rewards members can check an entire case – up to 12 bottles of wine – for free.