Alaska Airlines bolsters service from Anchorage and Portland with seven new routes, including nonstop flights to Boston, Jackson Hole and four Washington state cities

Guests across our expanding network can enjoy a premium travel experience and award-winning service on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast’s premier airline, offering our flyers generous legroom in First Class and Premium Class, no change fees, a variety of fare options and West Coast-inspired fresh meals that can be pre-ordered before flights. We offer the most fresh food options of any U.S. airline including on flights as short as 670 miles.

Atmos Rewards is our newly evolved loyalty program – ranked the #1 airline loyalty program by U.S. News and World Report for 2025-26. It’s designed to deliver more choice, more rewards, and more global access than ever before to our members, who earn 1 point and 1 status point for every mile flown (excluding Saver fares). Points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and more, and status points track progress toward status levels and milestones. Later in 2026, members can choose how they earn based on the distance they travel, the amount they spend or the frequency of their flights.