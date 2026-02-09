ICYMI: Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines debut new brand campaigns in time for the Big Game
Share
While fans across America tuned into Sunday’s Big Game, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines made their mark with new, standout commercials that celebrate each brand’s distinct identity.
“We Fly for Hawaiʻi”
Hawaiian Airlines’ 96-year legacy as Hawaiʻi’s carrier is at the heart of its new spot, “We Fly for Hawaiʻi,” now airing across the Hawaiian Islands. The campaign features content made and submitted by the airline’s employees, highlighting their pride in connecting Island communities with each other and the world, and sharing Hawaiʻi’s culture with guests near and far.
Flying for Hawaiian and being part of this campaign is my way of honoring our legacy of mālama — caring for others the way we care for our own, fostering connection and carrying Hawaiʻi with us wherever we fly.”
The commercial is the first in a yearlong series that will feature stories by Hawaiʻi, for Hawaiʻi — celebrating the ways kamaʻāina (residents) fly Hawaiian for work, to visit friends and family and to get a head start on their vacation.
Do you want to be featured in the next commercial? Instagram users can share their favorite Hawai‘i moments with Hawaiian Airlines for a chance to be featured by using #WeFlyForHawaii.
“Welcome to Alaska Airlines”
Alaska Airlines’ newest spot, which debuted during the Big Game, invites viewers to let their imagination soar and explore the world with the fourth largest global carrier in the U.S.
Our campaign draws on the daydreams of a global traveler and tells a story of what sets Alaska apart: a growing international network, new premium offerings and the genuine care our guests know us for across all cabins.”
“Welcome to Alaska Airlines” is now playing throughout the West Coast, showcasing Alaska’s growing domestic and international reach and premium offerings – most notably its Business Class lie–flat suites on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The ad’s dreamlike vignettes take viewers through a whimsical journey in the clouds, from surreal floating tea spreads in London to oversized mounds of gelato nestled among Roman architecture.