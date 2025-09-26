Celebrating art and aloha at the Hawai‘i Walls 2025 festival

Over the course of a week, Wong and a team of volunteers and artists transformed the Farrington High School campus into an open-air gallery with over 50 permanent murals, including a 71-foot community-painted piece that depicts a playful “class photo” with multicultural characters and creative nods to the neighborhood’s unique roots and characteristics. Located near classrooms for special needs students, the mural now greets those students and their teachers with bursts of color and pride.

“[The mural] is meant to celebrate the diversity of Hawai‘i and Kalihi and help brighten up the school — especially for the local kids who learn and play on the campus every day,” Wong shared.

The massive paint-by-numbers mural, designed by Wong, was brought to life by students, families, teachers and community members working side by side. Hawaiian Airlines’ Team Kōkua employee volunteers joined in, rolling up their sleeves to paint their own section of the wall and honoring artists with fresh lei.

Members of Huakaʻi by Hawaiian were also invited to join a special tour of the Kalihi murals, where they had the chance to hear directly from the artists about the stories behind their larger-than-life creations.