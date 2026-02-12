Ben Brookman promoted to vice president of real estate and airport affairs for Alaska Airlines

Ben Brookman has been promoted to vice president of real estate and airport affairs at Alaska Airlines. The growing real estate portfolio is another step in Alaska’s strategic vision to connect guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.

Brookman will lead the team responsible for Alaska’s strategy for airport access, infrastructure and corporate real estate, in support of long-term network growth for both the Alaska and Hawaiian brands and ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operations.

In addition to new international destinations, Alaska is investing more than $3 billion in hub airports to create a world-class guest experience at every step of the journey. As Alaska and Hawaiian move forward as one team with two beloved brands, the network now spans more than 140 destinations, including 29 international markets throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, as well as Europe starting in spring.