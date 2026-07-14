Alaska and Hawaiian increase seasonal Hawai‘i flying with new Honolulu-Boise and Honolulu-Spokane service, along with adjustments to South Pacific network
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Summary
Alaska Airlines becomes the only carrier offering nonstop flights from Idaho and Eastern Washington to Hawaiʻi
Additional Honolulu–Las Vegas flights to meet peak seasonal demand
Honolulu–Auckland seasonal service discontinued, with aircraft repositioned to support more Hawai‘i flying from domestic markets
Alaska Airlines, Inc., which includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, today announced expanded seasonal service, including new nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Boise (BOI) and Spokane (GEG), as well as increased service between Honolulu and Las Vegas (LAS). As part of these seasonal network adjustments, designed to align capacity with evolving travel demand, Hawaiian will not resume its three-times-weekly seasonal Honolulu-Auckland service.
Beginning in mid-December, Alaska Airlines will be the only carrier to connect Honolulu with Boise and Spokane, expanding access between Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West — regions with strong and growing demand for Island travel.
Both routes, operated with an Alaska Airlines-branded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, will offer the only nonstop service between these markets and Hawaiʻi, with convenient onward connections to Neighbor Island destinations. Demand from both Boise and Spokane has been particularly strong during the winter and early spring seasons, with a significant portion of travelers continuing to islands beyond Oʻahu.
Hawaiian Airlines will also increase seasonal capacity on existing routes, including the addition of three weekly flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas (LAS) during peak holiday and spring break periods.
These additions, paired with increased California flying, means Hawaiʻi seasonal capacity will grow 3% year-over-year and up to 6% during peak holiday periods, reflecting the Islands’ strategic value and enduring strength of U.S. domestic travel, while providing more access to the U.S. continent for Hawaiʻi residents and cargo.
Increased Hawaiʻi Flying
|City pair
|Dates
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Boise-Honolulu
|Dec. 17 - March 21
|10:20 a.m.
|2:20 p.m.
|Daily
|Boeing 737
|Honolulu-Boise
|Dec. 17 - March 21
|12:42 p.m.
|9:45 p.m.
|Daily
|Boeing 737
|Spokane-Honolulu
Dec. 19 - April 17
|9:00 a.m.
|2:03 p.m.
|1x weekly (Saturdays)
|Boeing 737
|Honolulu-Spokane
Dec. 19 - April 17
|2:33 p.m.
|10:42 p.m.
|1x weekly (Saturdays)
|Boeing 737
|Las Vegas – Honolulu
|Peak periods in winter and spring
|Increase from 3x daily to 4x daily
|Airbus A330
*Flight schedules on these routes will be adjusted slightly during select periods in early 2027. Guests are encouraged to review departure and arrival times when booking.
We’re excited to expand access to and from Hawaiʻi with new nonstop Boise and Spokane service, giving guests in two growing markets an easier way to reach the Hawaiian Islands. These routes, along with additional service between Honolulu and Las Vegas, reflect strong demand for Hawaiʻi travel and our commitment to providing more convenient options for both visitors and Hawaiʻi residents traveling throughout our network.”
Adjustments to Hawaiian’s South Pacific Network
Hawaiian Airlines’ seasonal, three-times- weekly, Honolulu–Auckland service, which has operated during the winter since the pandemic, will not resume in November due to challenges of high fuel costs, soft demand recovery in international Pacific markets, unfavorable exchange rates and evolving global travel trends.
New Zealand is deeply important to us as part of our Pacific island ‘ohana. However, we must carefully allocate our limited capacity to markets where demand is strongest, and these changes ensure we are well-positioned for the future – delivering the exceptional travel experience Hawaiian Airlines is known for, while adapting to conditions across our combined network.”
Hawaiian continues to offer international nonstop service from Honolulu to Osaka, Pago Pago, Papeete, Rarotonga, Tokyo and Sydney while also focusing on strengthening its international network from Honolulu by optimizing existing routes and leveraging partnership opportunities through the oneworld alliance to expand its global reach.
Today, guests enjoy a more seamless travel experience from booking to boarding, industry-leading loyalty benefits through Atmos Rewards, and greater access to destinations throughout the U.S. continent and the world.
Across Hawaiʻi, Alaska and Hawaiian offer more than 250 daily flights to, from and within the Islands, with nonstop access between Hawaiʻi and more than 20 domestic and international destinations, plus connections to more than 125 cities across North and Central America through Alaska’s network, and nearly 1,000 global destinations via the oneworld alliance.
For more information or to book travel, visit www.hawaiianairlines.com.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”