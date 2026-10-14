Alaska and Hawaiian Air Cargo help Mahi Pono scale expansion with first-ever air shipments of Maui limes

Hawaiian Airlines’ Airbus A330 widebody aircraft can carry up to 278 guests and their luggage across the Pacific. But that isn’t all they carry. While many people think of Hawaiian Airlines as only a passenger airline, cargo is an essential part of the business, serving as a core component of the company’s Alaska Accelerate strategic plan, with cargo set to deliver $150 million of new annual profit.

What kind of cargo does the airline ship? Lately: a lot of limes.