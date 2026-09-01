45 years of Horizon Air: Eight employees share why Horizon feels like family
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July 30; Portland, OR, USA; Horizon Airlines 2024 Pathfinder LaMar Haugaard, captain, at Portland International Airport . Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines
Summary
Horizon Air celebrates 45 years of connecting communities across the West, growing from its first Seattle-to-Yakima flight to an extensive regional network served by 49 Embraer E175s.
Eight employees share memories that reflect Horizon’s people-first culture and signature “Horizon Heart.”
Since day one, Horizon Air’s story has been defined by growth, resilience and heart. Forty-five years ago, on Sept. 1, 1981, the regional carrier launched its inaugural flight from Seattle to Yakima, Washington, operating two Fokker F-27 Friendship turboprops and employing fewer than 100 people. Today, Horizon plays a vital role in connecting communities across the West with a fleet of 49 Embraer 175s with more than 3,400 employees.
But Horizon’s success is about more than numbers and operational milestones. It’s about a legacy built by the passionate people behind every flight.
“This airline is remarkable because of its people. Your Horizon Heart shines through in everything you do, and you are the reason we’ve thrived for the past 45 years — and why we’ll continue to thrive for years to come,” said Andy Schneider, President and CEO of Horizon Air, in an email to employees.
Horizon Air over the years
As Horizon celebrates 45 years, eight employees share the moments, memories and people that have shaped their experience and made the airline feel like family.
Austen P., E175 Captain, Horizon Air
My favorite memory of my four years at Horizon is getting to work with my mom. She was a customer service agent in Seattle when I first started working here as a first officer. I loved having her work my flights, getting lunch with her on our breaks and surprising her in the terminal when she wasn’t expecting me. Even though she doesn’t work here anymore, I am forever grateful for those memories we have together!
Dianne M., Senior Employee Communications Manager, Alaska Airlines
I managed communications for Horizon from 2020 through the end of 2025. Horizon has an incredible company culture and some of the best employees and leaders. It’s a special place that’s difficult to understand until you’ve had the opportunity to experience it.
On Jan. 26, 2023, I flew on Horizon’s final Bombardier Q400 flight and helped with the employee event. Seeing employees’ love for that aircraft was incredible and represented what makes Horizon special. I even got to “autograph” the Milt Kuolt “Meatball” Q400 livery.
I carry my Horizon Heart with me every day, and I feel so fortunate that I had the opportunity to experience the amazing place that Horizon is.
Jen S., Flight Attendant, Horizon Air
In May, crew members were notified that we would have a Make-A-Wish flight for a young lady and her family. They were flying on Horizon to connect to a Seattle-Honolulu flight to go to the Disney resort on Oʻahu.
The night before their flight, our crew went shopping for the family while we were on a layover. Our first officer gave us ideas for decorating their seats, and we all worked together to blow up the balloons and hang streamers. While we loved surprising the little girl, the greatest gift that day was the time we shared bonding and laughing, which allowed us to extend our biggest Horizon Hearts to that Make-A-Wish recipient.
Jonathan R., E175 First Officer, Horizon Air
One thing I’ve learned since starting at Horizon in 2024 is that even a small moment of care can change the way a guest experiences a flight. One of my favorite examples happened while boarding a flight from Portland to San Jose over the summer with thunderstorms along the route.
A guest came onboard visibly anxious about motion sensitivity and turbulence, and he shared that he had traumatic and difficult experiences flying in the past. Rather than dismissing his concern, I took a moment to listen, relate to what he was feeling and explain what the captain and I had seen in our weather reports.
We had already reviewed the weather and received a routing that would keep us away from the worst conditions, so I was able to show him on my iPad why we expected the ride to be comfortable. I didn’t know it until later, but that brief conversation totally changed the flying experience for him. He boarded worried that the flight might become overwhelming, but he got off the airplane calm and thankful.
To me, that is Horizon Heart: operating safely, doing the right thing, being kindhearted and taking the extra minute to make someone feel seen and heard. The flight itself was routine, but the interaction reminded me that our work is not just about moving an airplane from one city to another. It is about taking care of people, earning their trust and carrying forward the legacy of service that has defined Horizon since the beginning.
Tyler H., Ground Service Trainer, Horizon Air
I get to be part of all aspects of the operation as a trainer, and the camaraderie shared between Horizon’s airport and inflight crew has always been fun. Some of my favorite memories of working at Horizon involve the mighty Q400 — I really loved working those flights! And one of the coolest things I got to be part of was joining the charter team to fly and celebrate the University of Washington basketball team on our “Go Dawgs” E-175 aircraft. Every day brings new challenges and rewards, and that keeps my job fresh and exciting. My next stop at Horizon: joining the flight deck as a first officer!
Erica N., E175 First Officer, Horizon Air
I flew the Fokker F-28 for Horizon from November 1999 to September 2001. I made the difficult decision not to return after the birth of my first son. After becoming an empty nester (my boys are now 25 and 22), I wanted to fly again and am so grateful Horizon hired me back. It has felt like a return to a caring and supportive family. I love being a Horizon pilot!
Ryan B., Stores Agent, Alaska Airlines
I got to fly on the final revenue Q400 before the fleet retired in January 2023. It was awesome to be part of that legacy. I remember flying on them as a kid and loving the hum of the turboprop engines. I always want to try to fly Horizon every chance I get, and I will always be a huge fan — especially of the “Meatball” livery plane!
Andrew D., Customer Service Agent, Horizon Air
I had the privilege of working with my dad at Horizon Air — sometimes in unexpected ways. I recall one scorching summer day, in 2010, we got a call from dispatch that the Tri-Cities Airport was to hold an outbound flight to Seattle for a pilot who absolutely needed to get on the plane. There were no CRJ pilot reserves available in Seattle, and they were going to have to cancel multiple legs of flying later that day because there were no first officers available.
The pilot we were waiting for turned out to be my dad. My dad jumped into his own Cessna 172 and made the 15-minute flight to the airport from his house.
The plan was to have him fly in, park his plane at the general aviation parking area next to the tower, get through TSA, board the waiting Q400 and be on their way. It seemed simple enough.
I remember standing on the ramp waiting for him to land that day. He touched down, and the left main landing gear tire of his Cessna blew out and disabled the aircraft on the runway. I could hear my dad give his plane full power and slowly get it off the runway so it wouldn’t block other traffic. I received verbal permission from station management and the control tower to go out and get my dad with a tug. As I got closer, I saw my dad running down the taxiway in his pilot uniform and dragging his crew bags. I pulled up alongside him and told him to hop on the tug. He wasn’t expecting to see me. I took him back to the terminal, he went through TSA, got on the waiting Q400 and off he went to Seattle.
I like sharing this story because it reminds me of how Horizon really felt like family. My dad dropped everything the moment he got a call because he knew it was important for that plane to get into the air. In this situation, crew scheduling, dispatch, the station team and my dad all worked together to ensure we wouldn’t let down the passengers who needed to get to their final destinations. It was an inspiration to work for a company with employees who went the extra mile under challenging circumstances. That day was an “It’s our privilege to serve you” kind of day for me.