45 years of Horizon Air: Eight employees share why Horizon feels like family

Since day one, Horizon Air’s story has been defined by growth, resilience and heart. Forty-five years ago, on Sept. 1, 1981, the regional carrier launched its inaugural flight from Seattle to Yakima, Washington, operating two Fokker F-27 Friendship turboprops and employing fewer than 100 people. Today, Horizon plays a vital role in connecting communities across the West with a fleet of 49 Embraer 175s with more than 3,400 employees.

But Horizon’s success is about more than numbers and operational milestones. It’s about a legacy built by the passionate people behind every flight.

“This airline is remarkable because of its people. Your Horizon Heart shines through in everything you do, and you are the reason we’ve thrived for the past 45 years — and why we’ll continue to thrive for years to come,” said Andy Schneider, President and CEO of Horizon Air, in an email to employees.