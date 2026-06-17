Alaska Airlines promotes CFO Shane Tackett to President

In this role, Tackett will continue leading the organization’s finance, fleet management, investor relations, supply chain, internal audit and information technology functions, while also adding the commercial organization, led by Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison, to his portfolio of responsibilities.

His promotion builds on a career spanning more than 25 years at Alaska, where he has held leadership roles across financial planning, labor relations, revenue management, e-commerce and strategy, and reflects CEO Ben Minicucci’s continued efforts to lead and develop a world-class management team highly capable of building on the success of Alaska Air Group, while deftly managing historic headwinds for our industry.