Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines transition to shared passenger service system to deliver a more seamless guest experience

Hawaiian Airlines today transitioned to the same Sabre passenger service system (PSS) used by Alaska Airlines, a significant integration milestone that provides guests flying with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines a more seamless and consistent travel experience from booking to boarding across a growing global network.

The combined company’s shared PSS serves as the central reservation technology that connects the digital tools and programs used by guests and employees; from websites, mobile app, Atmos™ Rewards and Huaka‘i by Hawaiian loyalty programs, to airport kiosks and reservation records.