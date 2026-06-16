Alaska Airlines breaks ground on new hangar facility at Portland International Airport

Today, Alaska Airlines celebrates the ceremonial groundbreaking of a new maintenance hangar in Portland, Oregon. Following final permitting approvals, this hangar will be constructed adjacent to the airline’s existing Horizon Air Ops Center & Maintenance Hangar at Portland International Airport (PDX), adding approximately 125,000 square feet of space for indoor aircraft maintenance of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ mainline fleets and 60,000 square feet of space for offices, engine, machine and sheet metal shops and support areas.

The new facility will allow maintenance technicians to work on up to three narrowbody aircraft or two widebody aircraft at one time, enabling the airline to recover out-of-service aircraft more quickly and relieve pressure on its primary maintenance facilities in Seattle and other hubs.