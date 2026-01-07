Alaska Airlines announces largest fleet order in airline’s history

As the company’s brand strategy expands to meet its growing global footprint, essential elements of our two airline brands’ legacies and history remain unchanged. The core Alaska Airlines brand expression will remain with the Alaska Native on the tail of narrowbody aircraft flying throughout the North American continent. The Hawaiian Airlines brand will continue to be expressed in service to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands with Pualani on the tail of Airbus A321, A330 and Boeing 717 aircraft.

Flights to Europe and Asia from our expanding global gateway in Seattle are available for booking now at alaskaair.com: