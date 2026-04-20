Alaska Air Group reports first quarter 2026 results

Air Group began the year with solid operating momentum, though first quarter 2026 results were impacted by sharply higher fuel prices and localized demand disruptions as a result of historic rainstorms in Hawaiʻi and civil unrest in Puerto Vallarta ahead of the peak spring break travel season. These markets represent approximately 30% of Air Group capacity. Despite these headwinds, demand remained resilient and the company continued to execute against integration priorities and Alaska Accelerate initiatives.

First quarter revenue totaled approximately $3.3 billion, with unit revenue up 3.5% year-over-year despite a nearly 1 point headwind from Hawaiʻi and Puerto Vallarta. Premium demand continued to outperform as fleet retrofits and Starlink installations progressed. Managed corporate travel increased 19% year-over-year, supported by an expanding global network. Our international long-haul expansion continues to perform strongly with Seattle-Tokyo reaching profitability less than one year after launch and load factors exceeding 90% on both Seattle-Tokyo and Seattle-Seoul routes.

Atmos Rewards membership and co‑brand credit card remuneration both grew double digits year-over-year, with particularly strong momentum in Hawaiʻi. Further, our new long‑term extension and expansion of our co‑brand partnership with Bank of America improves economics and will drive incremental growth in cash remuneration for Air Group in 2026 and beyond.

Unit costs increased 6.3% year-over-year, in-line with expectations, reflecting the final quarter of normalization for Alaska’s 2025 flight attendant contract, as well as temporary impacts from weather-related disruptions. The quarter also delivered progress in core cost performance, including improvements in aircraft utilization, productivity, and maintenance execution, while returning to industry-leading operational reliability.

First quarter fuel costs increased materially due to elevated crude and refining prices, averaging $2.98 for the period. Excluding higher fuel costs and the one‑time disruptions in Hawaiʻi and Puerto Vallarta, results would have exceeded the midpoint of original first quarter expectations.