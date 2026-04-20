Alaska Air Group and Bank of America expand long-standing credit card partnership

Alaska and Bank of America are working toward BofA becoming the single issuer of all co-brand credit cards for the Atmos™ Rewards program, which has been recognized as the best Airline Rewards Program for 2026 by NerdWallet.

Remuneration from the co-brand card portfolio grew 10% in 2025, fueled by the launch of the Atmos Rewards loyalty program and the new premium Summit Visa Infinite® card. The Summit card continues to exceed acquisition and spend expectations, achieving significant average spend levels, driven by a compelling value proposition that includes exclusive lounge access and a unique Global Companion Award. This appeal has attracted new premium, high-spending customers and earned industry recognition, including being named The Points Guy’s best new personal credit card earlier this year.

The expansion of the card portfolio is expected to accelerate the growth of Alaska’s loyalty platform beyond the incremental $150 million in profit outlined in the Alaska Accelerate strategy. The extension with Bank of America reinforces this momentum, strengthening the partnership and supporting sustained long-term value creation through the loyalty ecosystem.