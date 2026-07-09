A record Fourth of July and a first-place finish for the first half of 2026: Alaska and Hawaiian lead the industry in performance

The strong Fourth of July performance comes on the heels of new reporting from Cirium, which notes that Alaska Air Group – Alaska, Hawaiian, and regional air carrier, Horizon Air – are No. 1 in on-time performance among U.S. carriers for the first half of 2026. The first half of 2026 tested airlines across the industry with winter weather, busy spring break travel and the start of the summer peak season. Through it all, our employees worked together to help guests reach weddings, vacations, family gatherings, business meetings and milestone celebrations on time.

As summer travel continues, Alaska and Hawaiian remain focused on delivering safe, reliable operations while providing the warm, caring service that guests expect from both airlines.

“For Alaska and Hawaiian, reliability is a form of respect and operational excellence is an act of care. Our teams know every flight carries someone’s important moment,” added Berry.