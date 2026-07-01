Pride celebrations take flight at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Love, care and unity are on full display at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines as Pride celebrations take flight across the combined carrier’s network.

Last week, employees joined community members at the Seattle, San Francisco and Anchorage Pride Parades, where unity took flight with the carrier’s travel and aviation-inspired floats themed “Serving Pride.” Together, they celebrated and danced to live music and float-top performances, waved colorful flags and festive fans, and shared joy and love along the parade routes.