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Pride hero

Pride celebrations take flight at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

By Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines
Jul 1, 2026
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Pride celebrations take flight at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Pride hero

June 28, 2026; Seattle, Wash., Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines at Seattle Pride Parade. credit: Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines

Love, care and unity are on full display at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines as Pride celebrations take flight across the combined carrier’s network.

Last week, employees joined community members at the Seattle, San Francisco and Anchorage Pride Parades, where unity took flight with the carrier’s travel and aviation-inspired floats themed “Serving Pride.” Together, they celebrated and danced to live music and float-top performances, waved colorful flags and festive fans, and shared joy and love along the parade routes. 

SFO pride

As longtime supporters of Pride events in the communities it serves, Alaska and Hawaiian remain committed to fostering a thriving culture of safety, inclusion and authenticity. The carrier will continue to celebrate at Pride events in Portland (July 19), San Diego (July 18) and Honolulu (Oct. 17). 

Alaska and Hawaiian’s annual Pride festivities are made possible by employees across the company, including members of the PRIDE Crew Business Resource Group, Marketing teams and countless volunteers and dancers who help bring every parade and community event to life. 

Highlights from recent Pride events 

San Francisco
SFO pride
SFO pride
SFO pride
SFO pride
SFO pride
SFO pride
SFO pride
Seattle
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
SEA Pride
Anchorage
Anchorage pride
Anchorage pride
ANC pride
ANC Pride
ANC pride
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Visit hawaiianairlines.com

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