Nonstop to the North Pole: Alaska Airlines’ Fantasy Flight brings holiday magic to kids in need
As the countdown to Christmas begins, Alaska Airlines turned up the holiday cheer by partnering with Northwest North Pole Adventures to transform an ordinary flight into an unforgettable experience for children in need.
Last Saturday, 43 well-deserving kids from shelters and transitional housing spent a magical evening alongside more than 200 volunteer elves on a special journey to the North Pole.
For most of these children, Flight AS 1225 — our festive nod to Dec. 25 — was their very first time flying. The Boeing 737 departed Spokane, Wash., with six crewmembers and one mission: deliver smiles and holiday joy during a 40-minute nonstop trip to Santa’s hometown.
While airborne, the festivities soared as the kids and their chaperone elves sang carols, played games, shared stories and recited the magical chant that would allow the aircraft to enter Santa’s airspace.
When the plane touched down at the North Pole — a hangar at Spokane International Airport transformed into a winter wonderland — the children stepped into a fantastical world of glittering lights and decorations, cheerful activities, sparkly face painting and endless holiday treats.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance, greeting each child with a warm smile and a gift from their wish list, ready to make holiday dreams come true.
Since 2008, Alaska has partnered with Northwest North Pole Adventures to make this event possible. Each year, hundreds of employees and community volunteers donate their time, energy and Christmas spirit, and local businesses contribute everything from decorations to toys.
For Alaska, Fantasy Flight is more than a holiday tradition — it’s a shared experience that shows the greatest magic isn’t in the flight itself, but in the hearts that make it possible.