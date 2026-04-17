Hawaiian Airlines at the 2026 Merrie Monarch Festival

In the weeks leading up to the festival, Hawaiian Airlines employees step in to support hālau, attendees, residents, vendors and cargo traveling to Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island for the festivities. Local artisans from around the state rely on Hawaiian Air Cargo to transport their goods to the various craft fairs and markets that pop-up during Merrie Monarch. Festival organizers also count on the service to transport supplies like its event collateral, as well as coveted surprises such as ipu heke (double gourd drums) and ʻukulele made in Hawaiʻi and played to honor excellent performances at the competition

Hawaiian this year added 46 additional roundtrip flights to accommodate the influx of travelers to Hilo. The airline gifted the festival organizers dozens of complimentary tickets to support the hālau traveling to Hilo in addition to special group rates and two free bags. Hawaiʻi residents enrolled in Huakaʻi by Hawaiian received a special discount for Neighbor Island travel for themselves and up to six companions.