From touchdown to tip-off, how Alaska Airlines and March Madness Alaska unite 49th state communities
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Few events bring Alaska residents together quite like two basketball teams going toe-to-toe on a hometown court. All month, the sport dominated conversations as more than 80 youth teams — and their biggest fans — faced off in more than 110 games for the chance to be crowned champions of March Madness Alaska, the state’s largest high school basketball tournament.
Connecting Alaska’s communities
The bracket-style tournament emphasizes Alaska’s unique geography, where over 80% of communities are not accessible by road, yet youth basketball players from across the state — from remote Bethel to the capital city, Juneau — travel to compete.
Alaska Airlines’ intrastate network plays a critical role during March Madness Alaska season, connecting more than 19 communities and transporting players, families and fans to game-hosting hubs like Kotzebue for regionals and Anchorage for the state finals, often just in time for tip-off. For many families, that connectivity makes it possible to show up and support their hometown teams.
“We are fortunate to have the direct Nome-Anchorage service to get our family and friends to and from the tournament games in Anchorage,” said Larry Pederson, a Nome resident and member of the carrier’s community advisory board for the state of Alaska. A proud basketball parent, Larry traveled to Anchorage last week to cheer on his son’s team.
“Alaska Airlines’ service is vital; it not only carries critical cargo to and from our communities, but it also helps residents get to essential medical appointments, family gatherings and community or school events,” he said. “For me, I am happy there’s a short, direct flight that allows me to go support my son, Levi, who is playing for the Nome Nanooks.”
Game time at Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines is a longtime sponsor of the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) and offers discounted airfare to athletic programs statewide. The airline also supports members of Club 49, the free travel benefits program within Atmos™ Rewards for 49th state residents, by providing special deals for their March Madness Alaska travels.
Throughout the tournament period, employees kick into high gear to care for thousands of residents traveling over the two weeks — and many do so with personal pride as parents, relatives or longtime supporters of the players.
“It’s a busy time of year when it feels like every Alaska resident is flying on us to get to a game,” said Crystal Andersen-Booth, director of station operations in Anchorage and parent of a participating player. To her, tournament time is also a chance to celebrate the state’s youth and extend care to the guests cheering them on. From tagging team gear for special handling and ensuring Club 49 benefits are applied, to cheering players on with streamers, balloons and banners at the gate, employees work across the operation to make teams and residents feel welcomed with pride.
“March Madness Alaska is one of those great moments where we get to support students from all over the state and show them how proud their community is of them,” Crystal said. “When you’re proud of yourself and where you come from, you play differently. We want these kids to know that win or lose, they’re 100% winners to us.”
In the lead-up to tournament season, Crystal balanced work with traveling alongside her son’s basketball team, collaborating with coaches and fellow parents to support the players on and off the court.
“I recently flew with my son’s team to Kotzebue for a game, and before the flight, all of us parents were divvying up supplies across our free checked bags,” Crystal said. “We had a group text to coordinate everything: Who was packing the protein powder? Who had the snacks? Who was checking the sports drinks? We also made sure every player was signed up for Club 49 so they could take full advantage of the benefits when traveling during the season,” she said.
Cheering in the stands and carrying the locals home
As the state’s top talent convened at the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage for the state championships, held over March 11–14 and March 18–21, Alaska Airlines was among those roaring in the crowds. Employees cheered on their hometown teams, helped fans decorate signs at free community cheer booths, put on halftime competitions and more.
“To me, the most exciting aspect of March Madness Alaska is getting to be in Anchorage, at the Alaska Airlines Center, cheering on our Nome Nanooks in their bid for the championship,” Larry said. “The tournament brings friends and family together from near and far, allowing us to rekindle old friendships and create new ones at same time – all while cheering on our favorite teams and players.”
After the final horn sounded and March Madness Alaska 2026 came to a close, traveling fans made their way back through Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, some celebrating a championship run, others reflecting on a well-played season, all connected by the experience. Regardless of the game-day outcome, they could count on Alaska Airlines to carry them home with new shared memories, pride in supporting their communities and the enduring spirit of the 49th state.