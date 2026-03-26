From touchdown to tip-off, how Alaska Airlines and March Madness Alaska unite 49th state communities

Alaska Airlines is a longtime sponsor of the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) and offers discounted airfare to athletic programs statewide. The airline also supports members of Club 49, the free travel benefits program within Atmos™ Rewards for 49th state residents, by providing special deals for their March Madness Alaska travels.

Throughout the tournament period, employees kick into high gear to care for thousands of residents traveling over the two weeks — and many do so with personal pride as parents, relatives or longtime supporters of the players.

“It’s a busy time of year when it feels like every Alaska resident is flying on us to get to a game,” said Crystal Andersen-Booth, director of station operations in Anchorage and parent of a participating player. To her, tournament time is also a chance to celebrate the state’s youth and extend care to the guests cheering them on. From tagging team gear for special handling and ensuring Club 49 benefits are applied, to cheering players on with streamers, balloons and banners at the gate, employees work across the operation to make teams and residents feel welcomed with pride.

“March Madness Alaska is one of those great moments where we get to support students from all over the state and show them how proud their community is of them,” Crystal said. “When you’re proud of yourself and where you come from, you play differently. We want these kids to know that win or lose, they’re 100% winners to us.”

In the lead-up to tournament season, Crystal balanced work with traveling alongside her son’s basketball team, collaborating with coaches and fellow parents to support the players on and off the court.

“I recently flew with my son’s team to Kotzebue for a game, and before the flight, all of us parents were divvying up supplies across our free checked bags,” Crystal said. “We had a group text to coordinate everything: Who was packing the protein powder? Who had the snacks? Who was checking the sports drinks? We also made sure every player was signed up for Club 49 so they could take full advantage of the benefits when traveling during the season,” she said.