Hawaiian Airlines surprises 14 Hawai‘i nonprofits with a combined 7 million Atmos™ Rewards points
This year, in recognition of the nonprofits’ critical work and to commemorate the debut of Atmos Rewards, Hawaiian Airlines granted the full match to all partners — regardless of how many points they raised through member donations in 2025.
Hawaiian Airlines celebrated Giving Tuesday and its new loyalty program, Atmos™ Rewards, by awarding 500,000 points to each of its 14 Atmos Giving by Hawaiian partners. The special gift marks a commitment to local nonprofits that rely on air travel to deliver essential services across the Hawaiian Islands and beyond.
Atmos Giving by Hawaiian matches up to 500,000 points annually for each partner based on member contributions. This year, in recognition of the nonprofits’ critical work and to commemorate the debut of Atmos Rewards, Hawaiian Airlines granted the full match to all partners — regardless of how many points they raised through member donations in 2025.
Our nonprofit partners uplift our communities in extraordinary ways, often traveling between Islands to serve keiki, kūpuna, families and ecosystems that depend on their care. We are honored to celebrate our new Atmos Rewards loyalty program by furthering our support for organizations that give so much to Hawai‘i — this is one way we can give back to them.”
The 14 Atmos Giving by Hawaiian partners receiving 500,000 points each are:
- American Cancer Society Hawai‘i Pacific
- American Red Cross of Hawai‘i
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i
- Blood Bank of Hawai‘i
- Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL)
- Friends of Hōkūle‘a and Hawai‘iloa
- Hawaiian Humane Society
- HUGS (Help, Understanding & Group Support)
- Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i
- Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project
- National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i
- Shriners Hospital for Children of Honolulu
- Special Olympics Hawai‘i
- Surfrider Foundation O‘ahu
From left to right: Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, Hawaiian Airlines & Alaska Airlines; Denise Kekuna, Friends of Hōkūle‘a and Hawai‘iloa; Arden Salassa, Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i; Tyler Kurashige, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i; Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawai‘i; Daniel Chun, Hawaiian Airlines & Alaska Airlines.
These organizations use donated points to support a wide range of critical needs, including transporting patients and caregivers for medical treatments; enabling youth mentorship programs; supporting conservation teams in remote areas; rescuing and relocating animals; coordinating disaster response; and connecting cultural practitioners across the Hawaiian Islands.
As a local nonprofit with a statewide mission, these points are truly transformative. Air transportation is one of our biggest operational costs, and Hawaiian Airlines consistently steps forward to help us reach the communities that rely on us. This gift allows us to focus more time and lifesaving resources on the people we serve.”
Hawaiian Airlines established a charitable program — previously known as HawaiianMiles Charities — nearly 20 years ago to provide members an easy, meaningful way to contribute to organizations strengthening Hawaiʻi. The program’s impact has grown annually, with millions of miles (now points) donated by members and matched by the airline to help nonprofits travel where they are needed most.
With Atmos Rewards, the new loyalty program of Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, the tradition continues under a new name: Atmos Giving by Hawaiian. Members can donate points year-round to any of the 14 partners, helping ensure vital services continue across the state and throughout the Pacific region.
During this holiday season, Hawaiian Airlines encourages Atmos Rewards members and guests to consider supporting these partners by donating points, volunteering, or learning more about each organization’s mission.
