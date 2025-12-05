Hawaiian Airlines surprises 14 Hawai‘i nonprofits with a combined 7 million Atmos™ Rewards points

Hawaiian Airlines established a charitable program — previously known as HawaiianMiles Charities — nearly 20 years ago to provide members an easy, meaningful way to contribute to organizations strengthening Hawaiʻi. The program’s impact has grown annually, with millions of miles (now points) donated by members and matched by the airline to help nonprofits travel where they are needed most.

With Atmos Rewards, the new loyalty program of Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, the tradition continues under a new name: Atmos Giving by Hawaiian. Members can donate points year-round to any of the 14 partners, helping ensure vital services continue across the state and throughout the Pacific region.

During this holiday season, Hawaiian Airlines encourages Atmos Rewards members and guests to consider supporting these partners by donating points, volunteering, or learning more about each organization’s mission.